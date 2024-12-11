Border Patrol agents seize nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl after short pursuit

ALPINE, Calif. — After trying to flee from agents, two suspected drug smugglers were arrested, and narcotics were seized.

Thursday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., a man driving a sedan approached the Border Patrol Immigration Checkpoint on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley. After agents directed the driver to secondary inspection, the driver sped off from the checkpoint driving west on Interstate 8. After a short pursuit by agents, the driver of the vehicle lost control resulting in a single vehicle accident near East Willows Road on I-8. After fleeing their crashed vehicle, the driver and passenger were arrested by Border Patrol agents.

While the two men were being treated for injuries sustained during the crash, Border Patrol agents discovered eight plastic-wrapped bundles inside the vehicle. The wrapping on the packages was consistent with that of smuggled narcotics.

At the checkpoint, the contents of the packages were tested and proved positive for fentanyl. The total weight of the fentanyl pills was 4.73 pounds. The suspected drug smugglers were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The case was turned over to The Drug Enforcement Administration. The U.S. Border Patrol seized the vehicle. The driver and passenger are being federally prosecuted.

“Just another example of how dangerous it is to run from law enforcement. Not only did these suspected drug smugglers put their own welfare at risk, but also endangered other motorists on the roadway,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel, “Our agents work tirelessly to protect the public and keep dangerous narcotics off the streets.”

