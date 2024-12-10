Nevada Man Sentenced for Dumping Waste into Cities’ Wastewater System and Lying to Investigators

A Nevada man was sentenced today for illegally discharging waste, collected by a business he managed, into a local wastewater treatment system, in violation of the Clean Water Act.

Matthew Thurman, general manager of Environmental Resources Inc., doing business as Easy Rooter Plumbing (ERP), was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay a $680,000 fine and serve one year of supervised release for knowingly violating pretreatment standards under the Clean Water Act. ERP was separately sentenced to three years of probation and a $680,000 fine.

For years, ERP and Thurman orchestrated illegal discharges of grease waste and wastewater collected from food-service businesses into the wastewater treatment system of the cities of Reno and Sparks, Nevada. Local regulators warned ERP and Thurman regarding the illegal discharges, but when the scheme continued, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) opened an investigation. During the investigation, Thurman lied to federal agents and falsely blamed competitors for the illegal discharges. The actions by Thurman and ERP jeopardized the integrity of the wastewater treatment system, creating significant environmental risks and increased maintenance costs which were passed on to consumers.

“This case underscores the importance of holding individuals and corporations accountable when they knowingly harm our environment and attempt to obstruct justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division. “Violations of the Clean Water Act are serious crimes, and today’s sentencing sends a clear message that such conduct will not be tolerated.”

“The defendant defrauded clients, exposed Nevada communities to contaminated sewage, and engaged in conduct that required taxpayer dollars to be spent on costly repairs," said Assistant Administrator David M. Uhlmann for the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “Today's significant sentencing demonstrates that EPA will continue to bring to justice environmental criminals."

“Nevadans depend on our clean water system for everyday life. By knowingly illegally dumping waste into the treatment system, the defendants jeopardized the quality of life of our citizens in violation of the Clean Water Act,” said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “We will continue to prosecute these crimes and hold the violators responsible.”

This case represents a collaborative effort among local, state and federal agencies to protect America’s water systems.

EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division led the investigation with assistance from the City of Reno’s Utility Services Department-Environmental Control and the City of Sparks’ Environmental Control Section.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Evans for the District of Minnesota, formerly of the Environment and Natural Resources Division’s Environmental Crimes Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Keenan for the District of Nevada prosecuted the case.