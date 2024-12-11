Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3004302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Colin Shepley                           

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/10/2024 at 1520 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swallow Hill Road Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a Relief From Abuse Order

 

ACCUSED: Amber L. Kelson                                             

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a relief from abuse order violation at a residence on Swallow Hill Road in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Amber Kelson had gone to the residence and had contact with protected parties on numerous occasions.

 

Kelson was located at the residence and ultimately arrested. Kelson was processed for the above offenses and later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/11/2024 at 1230 hours. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/11/2024 at 1230 hours.           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

Legal Disclaimer:

