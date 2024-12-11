Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3004302
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/10/2024 at 1520 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Swallow Hill Road Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of a Relief From Abuse Order
ACCUSED: Amber L. Kelson
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a relief from abuse order violation at a residence on Swallow Hill Road in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Amber Kelson had gone to the residence and had contact with protected parties on numerous occasions.
Kelson was located at the residence and ultimately arrested. Kelson was processed for the above offenses and later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/11/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/11/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
