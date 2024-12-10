Governor Abbott Congratulates Castroville As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, December 10 - December 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Castroville on being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Castroville’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Castroville on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Castroville’s recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community is a testament to its cultural legacy and enduring hospitality,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Known for its Alsatian roots and beautifully preserved historic sites, Castroville invites travelers to step back in time while enjoying the warmth of a modern-day Texas town. We’re delighted to honor Castroville’s contributions to our state’s tourism landscape.”

“As a proud representative of the great state of Texas, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Castroville for earning the prestigious designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said Senator Pete Flores. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and community spirit of Castroville’s residents, leaders, and businesses who have come together to make their town a welcoming and vibrant destination for visitors. Castroville’s rich history, beautiful landscapes, and unique cultural offerings are truly a gem in our state, and this certification will no doubt help bring even more attention to the beauty and charm of this exceptional community. I’m excited to see how this will further enhance Castroville’s economic growth and help showcase the best of what Texas has to offer.”

"Castroville, known as the Little Alsace of Texas, reflects its deep roots in the Alsace Region of France,” said Mayor Darrin Schroeder. “As the heart of the Castro Colonies, it preserves Texas' only French settlement, with nearly 100 19th-century European-style structures. From St. Louis Day, celebrated annually since 1847, to festivals like the Old-Fashioned Christmas and Alsatian Festival, visitors enjoy rich traditions of food, song, dance, and history. Here, you’ll meet sixth, seventh, and even eighth-generation families, some still speaking Alsatian."

"As the Tourism and Business Development Director for Castroville, I am incredibly proud of our recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said Castroville Tourism and Business Development Director Darin Hamm. “This designation highlights the hard work and dedication of our city, local businesses, and organizations in preserving our unique heritage while creating memorable experiences for visitors. Castroville's charm, history, and hospitality truly make it a destination worth celebrating."

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.