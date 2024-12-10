California Moves To Address Racial Disparities In Attorney Discipline

On Nov. 14, the State Bar of California’s trustees approved a proposed rule change to automatically expunge nondisbarment attorney discipline records after eight years. The proposal now goes to the California Supreme Court for review and approval.

