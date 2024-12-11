From Hospital Bed to Podium: Josh MacDonald’s Inspiring BJJ Journey

Josh MacDonald places second in his fourth competition of 2024. Josh MacDonald places 2nd in BJJ gi at the American Grappling Federation competition. Josh MacDonald places 3rd out 9 competitors at the no gi American Grappling Federation competition.

Jiu-jitsu athlete Josh MacDonald overcomes Crohn’s disease to earn four podium finishes in 2024, showcasing resilience and determination on the mats.

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josh MacDonald, the face behind the Conquer Crohn’s YouTube channel, has achieved remarkable success in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) competitions this year, earning four podium finishes despite living with the challenges of Crohn’s disease. Having faced near-fatal complications from the disease just a few years ago, Josh’s accomplishments highlight his resilience and determination.

The journey began in September at the JJ World League Dallas X Gi tournament, where Josh dominated a seven-man bracket in the 154-pound and under division. Known for his efficient and strategic style, Josh secured gold by finishing both of his matches in under a minute. In the semi-finals, he executed a flawless armbar from a triangle position to defeat Angel Mota. In the finals, Josh clinched the title with a triangle choke against Jourdon Gintzler, capping off a perfect day on the mats.

In October, Josh took on his most grueling challenge yet at the American Grappling Federation (AGF) Texas State Jiu-Jitsu Championships, competing in both gi and no-gi divisions. In a competitive nine-man no-gi bracket, Josh’s technical prowess earned him a bronze medal, showcasing his adaptability outside of his preferred gi format. Later in the day, in the five-man gi bracket, he claimed silver after a series of hard-fought matches. His final opponent capitalized on a well-executed lapel choke during a scramble, but Josh’s strong showing throughout the event solidified his reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

The season’s final highlight came in November at the JJ World League IV Texas Gi Finals. Competing in a six-man bracket, Josh battled his way to the finals with a referee decision victory against Ryan Bao, a skilled competitor with significant tournament experience. In the championship match, Josh faced Brave Mays, a technical opponent who maintained positional control for much of the fight. Despite an earlier match that left him physically drained, Josh fought valiantly and avoided submissions, ultimately earning second place in a challenging bracket.

Josh credits his coaches, Isaac Fox and Blas Carrasco of Sloth BJJ in Euless, Texas, for helping him hone his technique and develop a game plan tailored to his unique challenges. Having started jiu-jitsu in mid-2023, Josh plays a guard-heavy game that conserves energy while creating opportunities for sweeps and submissions. For someone managing chronic fatigue and dietary restrictions due to Crohn’s, competing in multiple divisions in a single day is an extraordinary feat of perseverance.

“This year has been about proving to myself—and to others living with chronic illnesses—that our limitations don’t define us,” Josh said. “Crohn’s has shaped how I approach training and competition, but it hasn’t stopped me from chasing my goals.”

Josh’s journey is chronicled on his YouTube channel, Conquer Crohn’s, where he shares insights into his life as a jiu-jitsu athlete living with Crohn’s. His message is clear: with dedication, the right mindset, and a supportive community, it’s possible to rise above the obstacles and achieve greatness.

To learn more about Josh’s inspiring story or follow his future competitions, visit Conquer Crohn’s on YouTube or check out his book.

