Compression Works Partners with SICH-Ukraine to Deliver Lifesaving Bleeding Control Solutions in Ukraine
Compression Works partners with SICH-Ukraine to meet urgent demand for lifesaving hemorrhage control solution, the AAJT-S, amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
“The AAJT-S was designed to control the most severe forms of bleeding on the battlefield and in the first responder community,” said Scott Dodson, President and CEO of Compression Works. “Since the Russian invasion, thousands of devices have been deployed at the point of injury to stabilize casualties, enabling evacuation and treatment. Countless lives have been saved, and we are humbled and honored to deliver groundbreaking medical solutions that make a difference where it matters most.”
“Our greatest challenge has been ensuring sufficient product availability in Ukraine to meet the overwhelming demand from medical and evacuation teams on the ground,” said Dodson. “Given the nature of warfare and the severity of injuries in Ukraine, junctional tourniquets remain one of the most urgently requested products. The AAJT-S, uniquely cleared for use in pelvic bleeding situations caused by blasts, blunt force trauma, and penetrating injuries outside areas protected by body armor, addresses critical gaps in trauma care.
“By partnering with the team at SICH-Ukraine—creators of the high-quality and widely trusted SICH-Tourniquet for extremities—we are expanding their bleeding control capabilities. This collaboration connects Compression Works with a skilled, resourceful, and dedicated team that shares our mission: Stopping Bleeding & Saving Lives,” Dodson added.
Oleksandr Hadomskyi, Founder of SICH-Ukraine, said, “We are delighted to offer the AAJT-S as a part of our bleeding solution portfolio in Ukraine. This device has proven itself on the battlefields of our country’s war with Russia, and we consider it a great addition to our top-notch product offering,” said Hadomskyi. "'SICH' is a symbol of Ukrainian freedom, dignity, and strength, which is why the company proudly bears this victory-hardened name. The history of the SICH-Tourniquet is one of collaboration among designers, military personnel, and volunteers, united in a noble mission—to save lives."
About Compression Works
Compression Works is the developer and manufacturer of the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet-Stabilized (AAJT-S) medical device. The company delivers innovative solutions to meet the most pressing and unmet needs of emergency healthcare providers and military medical caregivers. Compression Works is committed to hemorrhage control research, identifying capability gaps, and developing technologies and products to help facilitate the delivery of quality life-saving care. The life-saving, multi-use technology is used by the U.S. military, trauma centers, rural emergency departments, EMS, and federal and local law enforcement agencies. The AAJT-S device is proudly manufactured and assembled in the USA. Compression Works is a veteran-owned business dedicated to saving lives on and off the battlefield. HEMORRHAGE STOPS HERE!
About SICH-Ukraine
Founded in 2014 by a team of entrepreneurs and volunteers led by Oleksandr Hadomskyi, the company was born under the challenging conditions of hybrid warfare. The primary goal given to the designers and developers was to create a unique, robust tourniquet capable of controlling massive bleeding in any environment—whether wet, snow-covered, dirty, hot, or cold, and under extreme conditions. After extensive development, testing, and consultation, the team succeeded in producing an effective and comprehensive solution, realized in the original and patented SICH-Tourniquet. The SICH-Tourniquet—the No. 1 tool in modern civil and military first-aid kits—is an official supplier to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the National Police.
Compression Works Announces Partnership with SICH-Ukraine to Expand Bleeding Control Solutions
