DEQ to hold hearing on rule revision to incorporate federal PFAS drinking water standards

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is accepting comments on a proposed rule change that would effectively adopt the federal drinking water standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The comment period will open Dec. 16, and will end Feb. 14, 2025, with a public hearing planned on Jan. 7 in Raleigh.

On April 10, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced drinking water standards, or Maximum Contaminant Levels, to limit six PFAS compounds in drinking water provided by public water systems.

PFOA 4.0ppt

PFOS 4.0ppt

GenX chemicals 10 ppt

PFNA 10ppt

PFHxS 10ppt

The EPA drinking water regulation also includes a Hazard Index calculation to limit mixtures of GenX chemicals, PFNA, PFHxS and PFBS. Public water systems are required to meet the federal standards within five years.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals widely used in commercial and consumer products such as food packaging, water- and stain-repellent fabrics, nonstick products and firefighting foams. They are also commonly used in industrial processes and manufacturing. Because of their widespread use, these compounds are present in household and industrial waste, air emissions and wastewater discharges. PFAS are often called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment and can build up, or bioaccumulate, in humans and animals.

DEQ’s Division of Water Resources Public Water Supply Section has the responsibility of implementing and enforcing provisions of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act in North Carolina, as the state entity with the delegated primary enforcement responsibility – also known as primacy - from the EPA. The PWS Section has proposed to the state Commission for Public Health that the National Primary Drinking Water standards for PFAS be codified by the state and adopted by reference into 15A NCAC 18C (Rules Governing Public Water Systems).

Public Hearing:

When: Jan. 7, 2025, 1 p.m.

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 North Salisbury Street, Raleigh NC 27604

Between Dec. 16, 2024, and Feb. 14, 2025, comments can be sent to: Jay Frick Division of Water Resources, Public Water Supply Section 1634 Mail Service Center 27699-1634 jay.frick@deq.nc.gov

After the close of the comment period, the Commission for Public Health will make a final decision on the proposed rule change.

More information on the proposed rule, including a detailed Regulatory Impact Analysis, can be found on the DEQ website: Proposed Rules | NC DEQ.