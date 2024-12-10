Bangladesh: Hopeful embrace ends eight years of despair as Mariam is reunited with her husband

Back in 2016, daily life was full of hardships for Mariam and her family in the remote village of Moloi Jaga Ruwai in Myanmar, located near a river bordering Bangladesh. Amid the ongoing conflict-related tension, the community was living in perpetual fear due to a constant threat of violence. To seek safety and stability for his family, Mahmood, Mariam’s husband, made the difficult decision to leave for Bangladesh. However, after languishing in a refugee camp for a while, bereft of hope and without any prospects of a better future, he eventually made his way to Greece. Unfortunately, following his journey to Greece, the family was unable to keep in touch with Mahmood and they lost track of each other.

Shortly after, the situation worsened for Rohingya communities as the violence intensified in 2017. Attacks on families became increasingly severe, with widespread reports of forced labour and the abduction of women and children. Mariam was forced to make the painful choice to flee, and leave behind the life they knew, to ensure the safety of her two young sons. She crossed the border into Bangladesh, together with her sons and her elderly in-laws, finding temporary shelter in the refugee camps.

The arduous journey and the difficult conditions within the camp took a toll on the family. Mariam’s ageing in-laws succumbed to illness, leaving her as the sole caregiver for her sons. She felt increasingly isolated and uncertain of her family’s future, with each year that passed without any news of Mahmood.

Life in the camp was a never-ending struggle for Mariam and her sons. Limited resources made survival a daily challenge, and the trauma of displacement continued to weigh heavily on them. She tried to instill hope within her children, as she grappled with their constant questions about when they will see their father again, even as her own hope was slowly fading.

Meanwhile, Mahmood, who was granted asylum in Greece, searched tirelessly for his family. He reached out to any contact he could find, hoping that someone would have information about his family and their whereabouts. Finally, after years of waiting, he received a message that Mariam and his sons were alive, living in the refugee camps in Bangladesh.