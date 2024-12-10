Funds available for spring 2025 tree plantings in communities impacted by the 2020 derecho

The Iowa Legislature appropriated state infrastructure funds to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for a community-based tree planting program for derecho recovery tree planting.

The Community Forestry Grant Program provides reimbursable grants to purchase and plant trees suitable to Iowa in counties included in the 2020 Governor’s disaster proclamation. Approximately $250,000 in funds are available to state and local governments, schools and volunteer organizations, and service organizations in the 27 impacted counties.

Award recipients will be reimbursed $500 to $10,000 and are not required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match to purchase trees and planting materials. Qualifying public planting lands include, but are not limited to, street rights-of-way, parks, school grounds, courthouse lawns, public buildings, fairgrounds, cemeteries, libraries, and trails (DNR lands are not eligible).

The spring application and rules are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/urbanforestry. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 3, 2025.