Climate and Clean Air Coalition to Reduce Short-Lived Climate Pollutants

Brazil has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing climate change and is set to welcome the world to Belém in 2025 for COP30, in which countries will present updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to address climate change. Addressing Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs) like methane and black carbon is a key way in which we can reduce global warming in the near term to avoid dangerous tipping points, alongside the urgent need for decarbonisation.

The Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) is the only global organisation dedicated to reducing SLCPs. Brazil joined the CCAC in 2023 and, with its support, is now taking steps to develop a national plan targeting SLCPS, including methane, black carbon, HFCs, and co-emitted air pollutants.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MMA) is leading the development of the national SLCP Plan. SEI is supporting MMA in developing the plan through stakeholder discussions, which will identify priority actions to reduce SLCP emissions. Additionally, technical analyses will evaluate how much these actions can reduce SLCPs and achieve multiple benefits for climate change, air quality, public health, and broader society.

The National SLCP Plan will include a set of priority actions which, if implemented, can help Brazil achieve its climate change target and improve the health of communities that take action.