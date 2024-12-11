Durham School Services Showcases State-of-the-Art School Buses & Safety Technology for Mayor Simison of Meridian, Idaho

General Manager Sam Ray giving a tour of the West Ada Durham Facility to Mayor Simison, West Ada School District Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub, and Meridian Community Relations & Policy Advisor Jacob Cluff Meridian Community Relations & Policy Advisor Jacob Cluff, Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub, Mayor Robert Simison, West Ada School District COO Dr. David Reinhart, Durham General Manager Sam Ray, and West Ada School District Director of Transportation Miranda

In addition to showcasing our facility and buses, it gave us the special opportunity to display the incredible safety technology we use to transport the students of Meridian safely, every day” — Samuel Ray, General Manager, Durham School Services

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services recently welcomed Mayor Simison of Meridian to its new facility and introduced its advanced fleet of buses.During his visit, Mayor Simison was given a tour of Durham’s brand-new facility by General Manager Samuel Ray while Safety Training Supervisor Terry Marinos proudly showcased a bus from Durham’s new 200+ bus fleet. The mayor was also given an in-depth overview of the safety technology and other features aboard all of Durham’s buses. This includes DriveCam (driver safety monitoring system), Zonar (pre and post trip inspection reporting), CCTV, LED lights, and more.“This visit from Mayor Simison was an exciting experience. In addition to showcasing our facility and buses, it gave us the special opportunity to display the incredible safety technology we use to transport the students of Meridian safely, every day. It also allowed us to highlight the phenomenal hard work our team put into ensuring a successful school start-up for the school district,” said Samuel Ray, General Manager, Durham School Services. “Moreover, we were able to reaffirm our Company’s values and commitment to always providing safe and reliable service. I’d like to thank Mayor Simison for his visit and sincerity in learning about our bus operations. It was an honor.”Durham School Services currently serves the West Ada School District, the largest district in the state of Idaho. This new five-year partnership was announced in February and consists of 200 routes. In early November, the Durham and West Ada team were recognized at the district’s board meeting for a “ smooth and effective ” school start-up.-END-About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.