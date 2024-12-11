NVBDC Wraps up 2024 and Looks Ahead to 2025: Driving Growth, Innovation, and Opportunities for Veteran Entrepreneurs

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (Ret) Richard (Dick) S. Miller NVBDC Board of Directors Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2024 draws to a close, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) reflects on a transformative year marked by growth, partnerships, and continued advocacy for veteran business owners. This year, NVBDC not only expanded its impact but also reinforced its position as the leading certification organization for veteran-owned businesses (VOBs) and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs).Empowering Veteran Entrepreneurs Through Gold Standard CertificationIn 2024, NVBDC reached new milestones in its mission to certify and support veteran-owned businesses. With over [insert number] new certifications completed this year, the organization continued to connect veterans with corporate procurement opportunities, ensuring that their businesses thrive in a competitive marketplace.Key highlights include the introduction of enhanced online certification resources, making the process more accessible and efficient for applicants. NVBDC also solidified its certification credibility by forming partnerships with prominent corporations and agencies, further expanding procurement opportunities for certified VOBs.Advancing Educational InitiativesNVBDC’s 2024 educational efforts centered on empowering veterans with tools and knowledge to succeed. The webinar series, Mastering Resources - Unlocking the Keys to Success, gained widespread acclaim, addressing topics such as financial literacy, exporting strategies, and homelessness resources for veterans. The series showcased industry experts and provided actionable insights for participants.In partnership with the International Trade Administration (ITA) and the U.S. Commercial Service, NVBDC hosted breakout sessions at the annual NVBDC National Conference. These sessions emphasized the importance of global markets and exporting, equipping veteran business owners with the skills to expand internationally.NVBDC also partnered with CVS Health and Roger Williams University to offer the Executive Learning Series Summit. This program immerses selected NVBDC-certified SD/VOBs in a curriculum designed to expand their business capacity, professional skill levels, and growth potential in critical areas. Participants gain insights and skills that foster significant growth opportunities.Innovative Monthly Webinars by the NVBDC Services CommitteeThe NVBDC Services Committee, led by John Taylor, launched a successful series of monthly webinars in 2024, fostering collaboration between veteran business owners and supplier diversity professionals. These webinars are divided into two distinct formats:Jumpstart WebinarsDesigned to connect veteran business owners directly with supplier diversity professionals, these webinars featured experts from Flagstar Bank and Freddie Mac, with upcoming sessions hosted by Delta Airlines and Subcellular. Jumpstart Webinars focus on networking and creating direct interactions, facilitating access to corporate supply chains and fostering lasting relationships.Service Learning ForumsThese forums educate veteran business owners on certification benefits and supplier diversity strategies. Topics include understanding the certification process and effectively navigating supplier diversity landscapes. Featuring speakers from corporations such as Comerica, Chase, CVS, Dell, and Toyota, the forums provided attendees with practical insights and actionable advice.These webinars also serve as a networking hub, building connections between veteran entrepreneurs and industry professionals. Many participants have attested to the positive impact of these sessions, citing invaluable insights and new business opportunities.“Our goal is to create an environment where veteran-owned businesses can thrive through education and networking,” said John Taylor, Chair of the NVBDC Services Committee. “These webinars are a testament to our commitment to empowering veteran entrepreneurs and enhancing supplier diversity.”Launch of the Innovative Veteran MarketplaceThe 2024 NVBDC National Veteran Business Matchmaking Event, held in Detroit, was a pivotal moment for the organization. This event marked the launch of the new Innovative Veteran Marketplace, a dynamic platform designed to connect veteran-owned businesses with corporate buyers, fostering collaboration and opening doors to lucrative opportunities. The marketplace received enthusiastic feedback and is set to become a cornerstone of NVBDC's efforts to enhance economic opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs.Strengthening Youth Leadership Through NVBDC JROTC ScholarshipsA significant milestone in 2024 was the expansion of the NVBDC JROTC scholarship program. Thanks to a new partnership with Denny's Hungry for Education (HFE) initiative, scholarships were awarded to a record number of JROTC cadets. Spearheaded by Dr. Sid E. Taylor, the program distributed over $200,000 in scholarship funds, enabling future leaders to pursue higher education and fulfill their aspirations.The program’s tagline, Investing in Our Future Leaders, resonated throughout the veteran and corporate communities, driving increased contributions and further cementing NVBDC’s commitment to nurturing the next generation.Veterans Leading the Way in Supplier DiversityNVBDC remained at the forefront of supplier diversity initiatives, showcasing the critical role of veteran-owned businesses in corporate supply chains. The organization’s presence at major events, including the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Supplier Diversity Conference and the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) meeting, underscored its commitment to promoting VOBs on national and global stages.Keith King, NVBDC Founder and CEO, made headlines with high-profile interviews on platforms like JetStar Radio, Veterans Radio and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce conference, where he emphasized the economic impact of veteran entrepreneurs and the importance of certification.Expanding the MVO Task ForceThe NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force achieved unprecedented growth in 2024, solidifying its position as a powerhouse of advocacy and support for veteran-owned businesses (VOBs). With the addition of influential organizations dedicated to advancing opportunities for veterans, the Task Force expanded its roster to over 70 strategic partners. This milestone underscores the collective commitment to empowering veteran entrepreneurs and creating transformative pathways for their success.This expansion has bolstered the NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force’s ability to advocate for SD/VOBs, create collaborative initiatives, and provide resources across diverse sectors. With a growing network of partners, the NVBDC MVO Task Force is poised to drive even greater impact in 2025, ensuring that veterans have the tools and connections they need to succeed.Looking Ahead to 2025As NVBDC looks toward 2025, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to veteran business owners. Key initiatives for the upcoming year include:Training: new emphasis on maximizing your certification from the industry professionals.International Expansion: Building on its partnership with the ITA and the U.S. Commercial Service, NVBDC will further support veteran businesses in accessing global markets and exporting opportunities.Digital Innovation: NVBDC plans to introduce innovative digital tools to streamline the certification process and enhance member engagement.Scholarship Growth: Expanding the JROTC scholarship program to support even more future leaders, with a goal of surpassing 2024’s record-breaking contributions.2025 National Veteran Business Matchmaking Event: NVBDC will host its flagship National Veteran Business Matchmaking event in Spartanburg, SC, bringing together veteran-owned businesses and corporate leaders to foster partnerships and drive economic growth.The 2025 matchmaking event will include Vets Night Out and the Veteran Marketplace and will take place on October 29–30, 2025, at the Marriott Spartanburg in Spartanburg, South Carolina.Exciting Updates to the VOCS Certification PlatformNVBDC is planning significant upgrades to its proprietary Veteran-Owned Certification System (VOCS) platform in 2025, including:Success Story Integration: Certified veteran-owned businesses will soon have the ability to share their success stories directly on their profiles, showcasing their achievements and highlighting their unique value to corporate members.Introductory Video Uploads: Businesses can record and upload introductory videos, adding a personal touch to their profiles and creating more dynamic connections with potential partners.Expanded Profile Capabilities: The database will include options for businesses to list additional accolades and certifications, ensuring their profiles reflect the full extent of their qualifications and expertise.Supplier Profile Optimization Campaign: NVBDC will work closely with veteran-owned businesses to complete and regularly update their profiles. This includes offering tailored guidance to help businesses maximize their visibility on the platform.Enhanced Search and Filtering: Recent upgrades to the search functionality enable corporate members to filter results with even greater precision, ensuring they find suppliers who meet their specific needs efficiently.Growing Podcast PresenceNVBDC continues to host podcasts through its partnership with Veterans Radio, attracting a growing audience. These podcasts serve as a platform to share success stories, highlight NVBDC initiatives, and provide valuable insights for veteran entrepreneurs.Through certification, education, and advocacy, NVBDC continues to invest in the economic and social empowerment of the veteran community. The momentum from 2024 sets the stage for an impactful 2025, as NVBDC strengthens its role as a catalyst for veteran business success on both national and international scales.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

