Minister Dion George unveils new Children’s Edutainment Garden at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George unveiled the new Children’s Edutainment Garden at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden ahead of the festive season.

The project funded by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Green Open Space Management programme, underscores the department’s commitment to contributing to the sustainable use of the country’s environmental resources.

“The Children’s Edutainment Garden stands as evidence of a deliberate choice to equip the next generation with knowledge. In the second phase, we will include elements that teach biodiversity in a direct, hands-on manner. We believe that even early steps in understanding living systems help shape informed minds that respect free exchange, prudent stewardship, and independent thought,” said Minister George.

More than just a playground, this space serves as a unique educational resource for foundation-phase teachers and learners. The Children’s Edutainment Garden offers an ideal setting for teaching and learning in an engaging, nature-filled environment.

Teachers can use the space to introduce learners to concepts of personal and shared space, safety, and cooperation in a fun, interactive way. For creative arts teachers, learners can practice locomotor movements such as walking, skipping, and running forwards and backwards, while navigating the play equipment. Activities promote rhythm, coordination, balance, spatial awareness, and early sports skills, as expected of elementary learners.

This interactive play space is designed to inspire imagination, exploration, and outdoor fun for toddlers and young children. Little thrill-seekers can soar on swings, zoom down slides, and test their strength scaling the climbing wall.

“Creativity knows no bounds in the imagination-inspiring play zone. The Children’s Edutainment Garden features interactive maze games and puzzles that challenge problem-solving and critical-thinking skills,” said Shonisani Munzhedzi, SANBI CEO. “Our adaptable play area features indigenous games such as ‘morabaraba’ and ‘diketo’ to ensure inclusivity, allowing children of all ages and all backgrounds to join in the fun. The play zone transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary adventures.”

Meanwhile, parents can unwind and enjoy a meal at the on-site restaurant, knowing their little ones are exploring, learning, and growing in a safe and enriching environment. The lawns surrounding the Children’s Edutainment Garden offer a beautifully maintained space for picnics and relaxation. These are just some of the many features that visitors can enjoy at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden. For those who are looking for fitness activities in nature, the garden opened a green gym and has several hiking trails.

Visitors can access all these facilities for the affordable price of just R90 per adult. For those who wish to visit the garden more often, the SANBI Gardens Membership offers unlimited access to all 11 national botanical gardens across the country for just R800 per adult per annum and only R400 per child per annum. Children under the age of 6 years old enter free and pensioners over the age of 60 enter for free every Tuesday except for public holidays.

