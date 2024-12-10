Michaels Launches SINGER® Experience Centers in Select Stores

Classes, Demos, and Events Will Support and Inspire Customers

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVP Worldwide—the parent company of leading sewing brands HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, PFAFF®, and SINGER®—and Michaels, the best place for all things creative, announced a new store-in-store partnership today. Select Michaels locations will now feature SINGER® Experience Centers. The first five centers are in Georgia, Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Through full-service product demonstrations, SINGER® Experience Center staff will help customers test various HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, PFAFF®, and SINGER® machines to find the best fit for their needs.

In addition, SINGER® Experience Centers will offer two types of classes: new owner classes, designed to quickly familiarize owners with machine features, and continuing education classes for all skill levels.

The Experience Centers will also host special events, including classes led by SINGER® Ambassadors and Open House sessions where customers can enjoy creating a fun project.

SINGER® Experience Centers Across Five States

The initial five SINGER® Experience Centers are located in Michaels stores at:

2625 Piedmont Rd NE, Ste 200B, Atlanta, GA 30324 (Atlanta)

6101 Long Prairie Rd, Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 (Dallas-Ft.Worth)

3934 Burbank Rd, Wooster, OH 44691 (Cleveland-Akron)

339 Fabian Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 (Augusta)

7450 Green Bay Rd, Ste A, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Milwaukee)

Opening hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Helping Entry-Level Users Every Step of the Way

“For our customers shopping at Michaels, the machines represent a significant investment in a hobby they are passionate about. We want them to feel completely confident in their purchase, knowing they’ve selected the right product and can easily navigate their new machine. The SINGER® Experience Centers are designed to meet these needs and more, all in a relaxed and enjoyable environment,” said Maureen Quirk, President of North America, SVP Worldwide.

About SVP Worldwide

SVP Worldwide is the world’s largest consumer sewing machine company, accounting for approximately one out of every three sewing machines sold globally. The company’s iconic brands—SINGER®, VIKING®, PFAFF®, and mySewnet™—have collectively delighted consumers for over 170 years with a distinct heritage and global fanbase. These premium brands and products are regarded as the first-rate choice for a range of consumers from serious sewists to beginners in crafting.

SVP Worldwide operates facilities around the globe that support designing, manufacturing, selling, and supplying the world’s most iconic sewing machine brands. Headquartered out of Nashville, TN (USA) with operations internationally, SVP Worldwide boasts regional headquarters, manufacturing facilities, and commercial offices across Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia. Combined, SVP reaches consumers in more than 180 countries on five continents. SVP brands and products are sold online at www.Singer.com and across a network of sewing machine dealers, mass, online, and specialty retailers, distributors, and through the company’s 130+ internally operated retail stores.

In 2021, Platinum Equity acquired the controlling stake in SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries ("SVP Worldwide").

To learn more, visit www.svpworldwide.com.

