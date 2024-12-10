Deadline to Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance Extended to January 7

Raleigh, N.C.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has been extended to January 7, 2025, for people in 39 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina. Applications for DUA can be filed at des.nc.gov.

The Division of Employment Security submitted an extension request to the U.S. Department of Labor, which approved it on December 9, to continue to provide temporary financial support people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits are available for residents of the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina.

People in these counties who are unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Helene may be eligible for unemployment benefits under the DUA program. Business owners affected by the storm may also qualify for benefits.

DUA is available in these counties for weeks of unemployment effective Sept. 29, 2024, and may last for up to 26 weeks (or through March 29, 2025). Eligibility for DUA is determined weekly, and you must continue to be out of work as a direct result of the disaster each week to get unemployment benefits.

Applying for DUA

1. You must apply for state unemployment benefits. If you are determined to be ineligible for or have exhausted your regular benefits, then you may be eligible for a DUA claim.

2. You will need the following to file for unemployment:

Name and address of all employers you worked with within the last 24 months.

County of residence.

County of employment.

Mailing address and ZIP code.

Valid telephone number.

Your Social Security number or your Alien Registration number.

Have proof of employment and income if you’re self-employed, a farmer, or a commercial fisher.

3. To get DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the day the DUA application is filed. People who file DUA claims also have an option to permit the N.C. Department of Revenue to give the Division of Employment Security their 2023 tax return if they cannot access their documents due to Hurricane Helene.

If you need help, call the dedicated DUA Hotline at 919-629-3857 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for DUA benefits. For more information, go to: des.nc.gov/dua.