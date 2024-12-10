MEXC's Supercar Giveaway Surpasses 100,000 Participants, with a 12,000,000 USDT Prize Pool in Sight

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency platform MEXC is making waves in the crypto community with its Supercar Giveaway event , with over 100,000 participants joining so far. This remarkable turnout highlights the platform’s strong user engagement and underscores MEXC's growing influence in the global crypto landscape.

MEXC’s Supercar Giveaway is redefining traditional rewards with a dynamic prize pool system that grows as participation rises. Featuring daily and weekly prizes alongside an extraordinary grand prize, the event continues to attract significant attention, with the prize pool steadily climbing. Once registrations surpass 200,000, the total prize pool will unlock its ultimate value of 12,000,000 USDT. Rewards include a luxury Supercar worth 500,000 USDT, a Tesla Model Y, a Rolex Sea-Dweller diving watch, Louis Vuitton and Hermès luxury bags, Apple premium product bundles, and substantial Futures bonuses.

The event features three reward tiers , ensuring every participant has a chance to win:

Daily Scratch Cards : For every 50,000 USDT traded, participants receive a scratch card, with up to 10 cards available daily. Each card guarantees a reward, with Futures bonuses up to 2,024 USDT.

: For every 50,000 USDT traded, participants receive a scratch card, with up to 10 cards available daily. Each card guarantees a reward, with Futures bonuses up to 2,024 USDT. Weekly Spin : For every 4,000,000 USDT traded weekly, users can spin up to five times. Each spin guarantees a prize, with rewards up to 5,000 USDT in contract bonuses.

: For every 4,000,000 USDT traded weekly, users can spin up to five times. Each spin guarantees a prize, with rewards up to 5,000 USDT in contract bonuses. Grand Prize Draw: Users receive one lottery ticket for every 20,000,000 USDT in cumulative trading volume, with no limit on tickets. Each ticket increases a participant's chances to win exclusive grand prizes, including the luxury Supercar worth 500,000 USDT.



To ensure transparency, MEXC has implemented a secure and verifiable system using the last five digits of the Bitcoin block hash to determine winners. Users can validate results directly via blockchain.com.

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

