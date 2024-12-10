Comer to Return as Chairman of Oversight Committee in the 119th Congress

WASHINGTON—House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has been selected to serve again as Chairman of the Committee for the 119th Congress. He issued the following statement:

“It is an honor to continue serving the American people as Chairman of the House Oversight Committee. The American people have made it clear they want President Trump and Congress to clean up the federal government and make it more accountable to them. Oversight Committee Republicans are ready to hit the ground running and fulfill this mandate. Many of President Trump’s key priorities align with the Oversight Committee’s jurisdiction, including the federal civil service, government management, efficiency in government operations, federal procurement, executive branch reorganizations, and more. We will actively work with President Trump and his administration to hold the federal bureaucracy accountable and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. We will advance solutions to make the federal government more efficient, effective, transparent, and accountable to the American people.”