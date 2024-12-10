WOOFi Launches Stake Surge and Unlocks 1,000,000 PEAR for Staking WOO

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOFi , a leading decentralized exchange in the blockchain ecosystem, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest Stake Surge campaign, offering WOO stakers an exclusive opportunity to earn 1,000,000 PEAR tokens. The campaign marks a new chapter in WOOFi’s commitment to rewarding its loyal community with exciting incentives and ecosystem-building opportunities.

Stake Surge is WOOFi’s signature program designed to distribute periodic airdrops while creating a win-win scenario for WOOFi stakers and its ecosystem partners. This time, WOOFi has teamed up with Pear Protocol to airdrop 0.1% of the total PEAR supply (1,000,000 PEAR) to eligible participants.

Running for 10 days starting tomorrow, the Stake Surge campaign allows participants to boost their share of PEAR rewards by staking more WOO and earning XP or by completing one of two challenges: staking $25 worth of PEAR or trading $1,000 in volume on Pear Protocol’s intent-based engine. PEAR claims open on December 21, 2024, and participants will have until January 4, 2025, to claim their rewards.

Pear Protocol is a DeFi platform built on Arbitrum, enabling on-chain pair trading with leverage. With Pear, users can go long or short on asset pairs in a single transaction while maintaining complete on-chain custody of their assets. This innovative approach empowers traders with versatile strategies to profit in any market condition.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a first-time participant, Stake Surge offers an accessible and rewarding way to engage with the WOOFi ecosystem. For detailed instructions on how to stake, visit WOOFi Stake and follow our staking guide .

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading DEX, delivering over $42 billion in cumulative trading volume and supporting 11 blockchains. Offering a suite of products including earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures, WOOFi is committed to providing seamless and rewarding DeFi experiences for its users. The platform’s native token, WOO, allows users to stake and share in 80% of all protocol fees, reinforcing a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem.

