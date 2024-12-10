Transformed Urban Culture, Expanding Corporate Spaces, and Growing Demand for Ready Made Products Are Garnering the Ready-to-drink Coffee Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Asia Pacific ready to drink coffee market is thriving, driven by innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and a focus on sustainability. With technological advancements and strategic partnerships, the market promises dynamic growth, making it an enticing opportunity for investors and analysts.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee market is expected to grow dynamically, rising from an estimated USD 37,059.9 million in 2024 to USD 55,387.5 million by 2034. This reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee refers to pre-packaged coffee beverages that are prepared and ready for consumption without the need for brewing or additional preparation. These drinks are typically sold in bottles, cans, or cartons and are designed to cater to busy lifestyles, offering convenience and portability.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The increasing consumer preference for convenient, ready-to-consume beverages, coupled with the demand for flavorful and healthy options, is a major growth driver. Product diversification, especially in flavors and functionalities, is also propelling the market forward. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing heavily on research and development, strengthening brand image, and forming strategic partnerships to secure their market positions.

What are the Factors Driving Sales of RTD Coffee?

Convenience Associated with Packaged Food and Drinks Driving RTD Coffee Sales

Increasing innovation in packaging technology, and the rapid shift toward consumption of packaged foods in developed countries such as the United States, Germany, and Russia. Clubbed with consumer preference toward convenience food is driving the growth of the global ready-to-eat drink coffee market

Various emerging technologies are fuelling the growth of the global ready-to-eat drink coffee market. As a result of enabling manufacturers to produce and offer convenience to consumers in the form of heat-and-eat meals or instant drink and meal options. Packaging techniques have changed significantly as a result of these innovative options and are also serving to offer quality and taste in today’s ready meals and drinks.

An advanced microwave technology (MicVac pasteurization) was introduced by Micvac AB - a Sweden-based leading packaging solution provider. Comprises a thermoformed tray containing raw food ingredients (meat, poultry, vegetables) and certain partially pre-cooked ingredients. Such as potatoes, which can be heated in a microwave oven and served as ready-to-eat meals and drinks.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Market

Functional Beverages: Health-conscious consumers are increasingly opting for beverages with added benefits, such as protein, adaptogens, and probiotics, leading manufacturers to integrate these ingredients into their products. Sustainability and Natural Ingredients: There is a growing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. Brands are marketing products as free from artificial preservatives and sweeteners, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Innovative Packaging Solutions: Convenient one-portion packages and sustainable packaging options, such as reusable containers and bottles, are enhancing consumer satisfaction and contributing to market growth.



Improving Lifestyle and Increasing Disposable Income Aiding Growth

Owing to the rapid development of various economies, the lifestyle of middle-class sections has improved significantly in the recent past. Also, the growth in working members in a family and the increase in disposable income have resulted in changing food consumption patterns. Convenience food and drinks consumption is on the rise and this change is expected to significantly drive growth of the global ready-to-drink coffee market.

“The ready-to-drink coffee market is thriving, driven by rising consumer focus on gut health, nutrition, and convenience. Manufacturers are innovating with health-focused offerings and cost-efficient technologies, positioning themselves to capture growing demand from middle and lower-income segments seeking on-the-go, functional beverages.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Demand for Customized Beverages/Personalization Slated to Rise

Wellness is a personally assessed pursuit that is reflected by an increase in tailored food and beverage consumption. Customers give more value to products that potentiate to cater to the demand with utmost satisfaction.

In today’s scenario, consumers prefer personalized and customized products. Products that are personalized & customized have a higher chance of hitting the right note among consumers even in the absence of mammoth marketing budgets.

Mass production and economies of scale have enabled beverage companies in keeping operational costs low. However, several companies cannot offer personalization and customization. Personalization and customization of products encourage consumers for their consumption due to targeted benefits.

Keeping Pace with Changing Consumer Interest Remains Chief Focus

As beverage manufacturers seek to double volume growth and strengthen their global footprint, introduce recent technologies. In terms of packaging, product, and promotion via advertisements and campaigns, emerges as key decision point.

Changing consumer interests and tastes, changing technology, rising costs, shortening product lifecycles, and heftier domestic and overseas competition are creating pressure to innovate. Businesses operating in the RTD coffee market, therefore, require to renew their offerings and business models persistently. Moreover, swiftly introduce advanced technologies to guard existing markets and progress to new ones.

Focus on Expanding Supply Chain Network to Favor Growth

As manufacturers seek to lessen the unpredictability caused by demand uncertainty and cost surges. They are pursuing to exert grander control over the supply chain to deliver organizational alertness and improve the pace of the market. Moreover, by directing on building an organization that is adequately flexible to prosper in today’s economy, manufacturers are keeping an alert eye on the bigger picture.

In the next few decades, there is an increasing risk of a shortage of natural resources, particularly water. Corporations are therefore focusing on solutions to improve efficacy and diminish water consumption.

Besides this, their focus on strengthening the supply chain network is consistently rising. Through this, they are aiming at expanding their global footprint. Besides increasing the consumer base and gaining access to cheaper raw materials.

Key Industry Highlights in the Ready-to-Drink Coffee Market

Premiumization in Specialty Beverages and Sustainability

The demand for specialty and artisan coffee continues to rise, driven by consumers seeking high-quality, exclusive, and premium products. This trend is supported by the specialization of coffee beans, such as those sourced from Ethiopia, Colombia, and Guatemala, which add a unique appeal.

Major players like Nestlé and JAB Holding Company are introducing products with diverse taste profiles, focusing on subtle roasting techniques and enhancements like fermentation. Some of these products carry third-party certifications, such as Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance, assuring consumers of ethical sourcing and sustainability.

These premium offerings appeal to affluent, intellectual consumers willing to pay more for quality, flavor, and authenticity. Many brands are leveraging unique narratives, including renowned baristas or café firms, to foster brand loyalty and position these beverages as a lifestyle choice.

Rise of Hybrid Energy Beverages

The growing wellness trend has prompted companies to expand their energy-enhancing beverages with natural ingredients like green tea extract, guarana, maca root, and yerba mate. These balanced energy drinks combine plant-based energy sources with traditional soft drink elements, offering added nutrition and health benefits.

PepsiCo and Monster Beverage Co. are leading this movement, creating a new genre of soft drinks that appeal to consumers seeking natural alternatives to synthetic energy boosters. These products cater to young consumers, fitness enthusiasts, and those experimenting with new flavors.

The hybrid energy beverage trend is set to dominate the market, offering healthier, functional, and innovative solutions for modern lifestyles.

Easy-to-Use and Sustainable Packaging

Consumers are increasingly drawn to sustainable packaging solutions. Companies like Unilever and Suntory Beverage & Food are transitioning to biodegradable, recyclable, and reusable materials while adopting carbon-neutral production and sustainably farmed ingredients.

Labels and campaigns highlighting these efforts, along with blockchain technology for traceability, enhance brand appeal among environmentally conscious consumers. Sustainability is now a key market differentiation strategy, turning eco-friendly practices into a valuable competitive advantage.

Digital Transformation of Millennial and Gen Z Beverages

Millennial and Gen Z consumers prioritize functionality in their beverages over traditional flavors. Products featuring muscle recovery proteins, probiotics, antioxidants, and stress-reducing elements are increasingly in demand.

Brands like Danone and Nestlé are innovating their portfolios to include functional blends catering to active professionals and health-conscious individuals. These products align with the clean label movement, emphasizing natural, non-genetically modified ingredients.

By combining caffeine with functional health benefits, these beverages appeal to younger generations, expanding the customer base and driving growth in the RTD coffee market.





Country wise Insights

Technological Infusion Elevates Sales in the USA

U.S. beverage companies are leveraging AI and machine learning to personalize customer experiences. Starbucks, for example, uses AI-driven apps to recommend drinks based on customer habits, enhancing convenience and brand loyalty. Specialty home brew kits further empower consumers with café-quality beverages at home, driving market growth.

Growing Demand for Sugar-Free and Plant-Based Beverages in Germany

Germany’s health-conscious consumers are driving demand for sugar-free, vegan, and plant-based beverages. Asahi Group and local players innovate with dairy-free options like almond and oat milk, aligning with EU labeling regulations and wellness trends. Natural sweeteners such as stevia also cater to the low-sugar movement.

India: An Emerging Market for Coffee Beverages

India’s coffee market is booming, fueled by functional beverages infused with traditional spices like turmeric and cardamom. Brands like PepsiCo target affordability for middle-income consumers, while functional blends appeal to health-conscious buyers, making India a hotspot for innovative beverage solutions.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 United States 2.3% Germany 2.9% India 4.2%

Category-wise Landscape

The RTD coffee market is segmented based on ingredient type, packaging style, sales channels, and region. The principal sales and distribution networks include convenience stores, supermarkets, and mass retailers.

Given the industry's volume-dependent nature, product availability is a critical growth determinant. This is exacerbated in emerging markets, which lack a well-developed distribution network.

In this regard, grocery shelves and vending machines take center stage. Soft drink producers are good distribution partners and may remain dominant because of both of these access routes.

The long-standing cooperation between PepsiCo and Starbucks exemplifies this phenomenon. Despite Starbucks' strong portfolio, Pepsi's distribution network is critical for healthy market penetration. This aspect of the sector that deals with distribution presents a substantial challenge to new and small players.

Based on distribution channels, the hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to account for a substantial share of the global ready-to-drink coffee market. This can be attributed to the well-established supply chain of hypermarkets/supermarkets that ensure the wide availability of ready-to-drink coffee.

This segment is expected to expand at a healthy during the forecast period. The online store segment is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period owing to a rise in internet penetration and growth of the e-commerce sector.

Competition Outlook

Realizing the potential that lies in the consumption of ready to drink coffee beverages, the market is competitive with the some of the key players including PepsiCo, The Coca Cola Company, Nestle S.A. Heading, JAB Holding Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., McDonald’s Corporation and Danone S.A vying for a greater market share.

Product differentiation, expanding to new geographical locations and strategic advertising campaigns are some of the fundamental business level strategies. For example, Pepsi has entered such strategic alliances with Starbucks to introduce its successful RTD coffee range, while COCA-COLA has bought AdeS and Fair life to improve its dairy-based coffee products.

Nestle S.A. with Portfolio Products such as Nescafé Dolce Gusto and Starbucks by Nescafé is also prominent in different some areas. With a view to expanding their coffee brands to the globe, JAB Holding Company has invested massive amounts in some of the coffee brands including Peet’s, Stumptown, and Caribou Coffee.

New Zealand’s Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. has entered into the RTD coffee category through a takeover of 3 Squares Cafe and McDonalds Corporation has leveraged on their current consumers for McCoffee. Finally, Danone S.A applies the “Oat” theme to capture the consumer’s health conscious market in the market.

Leading Manufacturers

PepsiCo.

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle S.A.

JAB Holding Company

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

McDonald’s Corporation

Danone S.A.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.

Suntory Beverage & Food

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd.

Dr. Pepper Snappel Group.

Starbucks

Unilever

Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.

Monster Beverage Co.



Key Segments of the Report

By Coffee Variety:

Key Coffee Varieties like Black Coffee, Espresso-Based, Specialty Coffees, and Coffee Concentrates are included in the report.

By Caffeine Content:

By Caffeine Content industry has been categorised into Regular and Decaffeinated.

By Packaging Type:

Key Packaging Types such as Glass Bottle, Cans, Plastic Bottles, Pouches and others are included in the report.

By Flavour:

By Flavour industry has been categorised into Unflavoured/Classic/Original, Flavoured (Vanilla, Hazelnut, Caramel, Chocolate and Others).

By Sales Channel:

Sales channels like Food Service Physical Retail, Travel Retail and Online Retail are included in the report.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

German Translation:

Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Kaffee dynamisch wachsen wird und von geschätzten 37.059,9 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 auf 55.387,5 Mio. USD im Jahr 2034 steigen wird. Dies entspricht einer stetigen durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,7 % im Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034.

Haupttreiber des Marktwachstums

Die zunehmende Präferenz der Verbraucher für bequeme, verzehrfertige Getränke in Verbindung mit der Nachfrage nach schmackhaften und gesunden Optionen ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber. Die Produktdiversifizierung, insbesondere in Bezug auf Geschmacksrichtungen und Funktionalitäten, treibt den Markt ebenfalls voran. Darüber hinaus konzentrieren sich die Hersteller stark auf Forschung und Entwicklung, die Stärkung des Markenimages und den Aufbau strategischer Partnerschaften, um ihre Marktpositionen zu sichern.

Branchenakteure an der Spitze

Große Marktteilnehmer wie PepsiCo und The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) investieren in innovative Geschmacksrichtungen und gesündere Getränkeoptionen, um den sich ändernden Verbraucherpräferenzen gerecht zu werden. Marken wie Nestlé und Danone setzen auf Premium-Produkte, darunter biologische und pflanzliche Angebote.

Andere Unternehmen, darunter die JAB Holding Company und die Asahi Group Holdings, erhöhen ihre Produktionskapazitäten, um ihre globale Reichweite zu erweitern.

Aufkommende Trends, die den Markt prägen

Funktionelle Getränke: Gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher entscheiden sich zunehmend für Getränke mit zusätzlichen Vorteilen wie Proteinen, Adaptogenen und Probiotika, was die Hersteller dazu veranlasst, diese Inhaltsstoffe in ihre Produkte zu integrieren. Nachhaltigkeit und natürliche Inhaltsstoffe: Es gibt eine wachsende Nachfrage nach natürlichen und nachhaltigen Inhaltsstoffen. Marken vermarkten Produkte als frei von künstlichen Konservierungs- und Süßstoffen und sprechen damit umweltbewusste Verbraucher an. Innovative Verpackungslösungen: Praktische Einportionspackungen und nachhaltige Verpackungsoptionen wie wiederverwendbare Behälter und Flaschen erhöhen die Verbraucherzufriedenheit und tragen zum Marktwachstum bei.



"Der Markt für trinkfertigen Kaffee floriert, angetrieben durch den zunehmenden Fokus der Verbraucher auf Darmgesundheit, Ernährung und Convenience. Die Hersteller sind innovativ mit gesundheitsorientierten Angeboten und kosteneffizienten Technologien und positionieren sich, um die wachsende Nachfrage aus mittleren und unteren Einkommenssegmenten zu bedienen, die nach funktionellen Getränken für unterwegs suchen", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner für Lebensmittel und Getränke bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Wichtige Branchenhighlights auf dem Markt für trinkfertigen Kaffee

Premiumisierung bei Spezialgetränken und Nachhaltigkeit

Die Nachfrage nach Spezialitätenkaffee und handwerklichem Kaffee steigt weiter, angetrieben von den Verbrauchern, die hochwertige, exklusive und hochwertige Produkte suchen. Dieser Trend wird durch die Spezialisierung von Kaffeebohnen unterstützt, wie z. B. aus Äthiopien, Kolumbien und Guatemala, die einen einzigartigen Reiz verleihen.

Große Akteure wie Nestlé und die JAB Holding Company führen Produkte mit unterschiedlichen Geschmacksprofilen ein und konzentrieren sich dabei auf subtile Rösttechniken und Verbesserungen wie die Fermentation. Einige dieser Produkte tragen Zertifizierungen von Drittanbietern, wie z. B. Fair Trade und Rainforest Alliance, die den Verbrauchern ethische Beschaffung und Nachhaltigkeit garantieren.

Diese Premium-Angebote sprechen wohlhabende, intellektuelle Verbraucher an, die bereit sind, mehr für Qualität, Geschmack und Authentizität zu bezahlen. Viele Marken, darunter renommierte Baristas oder Café-Firmen, nutzen einzigartige Erzählungen, um die Markentreue zu fördern und diese Getränke als Lifestyle-Wahl zu positionieren.

Aufstieg von Hybrid-Energiegetränken

Der wachsende Wellness-Trend hat Unternehmen dazu veranlasst, ihre energiesteigernden Getränke um natürliche Inhaltsstoffe wie Grüntee-Extrakt, Guarana, Maca-Wurzel und Yerba Mate zu erweitern. Diese ausgewogenen Energy-Drinks kombinieren pflanzliche Energiequellen mit traditionellen Softdrink-Elementen und bieten zusätzliche ernährungsphysiologische und gesundheitliche Vorteile.

PepsiCo und Monster Beverage Co. führen diese Bewegung an und schaffen ein neues Genre von Erfrischungsgetränken, die Verbraucher ansprechen, die natürliche Alternativen zu synthetischen Energieboostern suchen. Diese Produkte richten sich an junge Verbraucher, Fitnessbegeisterte und diejenigen, die mit neuen Geschmacksrichtungen experimentieren.

Der Trend zu hybriden Energy-Drinks wird den Markt dominieren und gesündere, funktionalere und innovativere Lösungen für den modernen Lebensstil bieten.

Innovationen in der Unterhaltungselektronik und Lebensmittelindustrie

Die digitale Transformation der Konsumgüterbranche hat das Online-Shopping zur Normalität gemacht. Marken wie Starbucks und Dunkin' nutzen E-Commerce-Plattformen, um Kunden digitale Tools anzubieten, mit denen sie ihre Lieblingsprodukte durchsuchen, anpassen und kaufen können.

Abonnementmodelle haben an Popularität gewonnen und liefern monatliche Portionen einzigartiger Geschmacksrichtungen oder funktionaler Mischungen direkt an die Kunden. Diese Abonnements, die oft an Treueprogramme gebunden sind, bieten Zugang zu exklusiven Produkten und Rabatten und bieten Unternehmen gleichzeitig wertvolle Verbrauchereinblicke für die zukünftige Produktentwicklung.

Diese Verschiebung schließt die Lücke zwischen Offline- und Online-Shopping, erhöht den Komfort und fördert die Kundenbindung im digitalen Zeitalter.

Die steigende Beliebtheit von Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee hat sich zu einem wichtigen Wachstumstreiber entwickelt, der wegen seines weichen Geschmacks, seines geringeren Säuregehalts und seines erfrischenden Profils bevorzugt wird. Die Einführung von Nitro-Varianten schafft einen weiteren Mehrwert, indem sie eine cremige, luxuriöse Textur ohne Milchprodukte liefert.

Große Marken wie The Coca-Cola Company und Asahi Group Holdings erweitern ihr Portfolio um Cold Brew und Nitro-Getränke in Dosen und bieten ein Café-ähnliches Erlebnis im Grab-and-Go-Format. Diese Getränke richten sich an gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher, indem sie sich an den Vorlieben für kalorien- und zuckerarme Optionen orientieren.

Gut sichtbare Verpackungen, funkelnder Schaumstoff und Social-Media-getriebene Trends haben die Popularität von Cold Brew ebenfalls gesteigert, was den Fokus auf Innovation und Genuss widerspiegelt.

Einfach zu handhabende und nachhaltige Verpackung

Verbraucher fühlen sich zunehmend zu nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen hingezogen. Unternehmen wie Unilever und Suntory Beverage & Food stellen auf biologisch abbaubare, recycelbare und wiederverwendbare Materialien um und setzen gleichzeitig auf eine kohlenstoffneutrale Produktion und nachhaltig angebaute Inhaltsstoffe.

Labels und Kampagnen, die diese Bemühungen hervorheben, sowie die Blockchain-Technologie für die Rückverfolgbarkeit erhöhen die Markenattraktivität bei umweltbewussten Verbrauchern. Nachhaltigkeit ist heute eine wichtige Strategie zur Marktdifferenzierung, die umweltfreundliche Praktiken in einen wertvollen Wettbewerbsvorteil verwandelt.

Digitale Transformation von Getränken der Millennials und der Generation Z

Millennials und Gen Z-Verbraucher legen Wert auf Funktionalität in ihren Getränken gegenüber traditionellen Geschmacksrichtungen. Produkte mit Proteinen zur Muskelregeneration, Probiotika, Antioxidantien und stressreduzierenden Elementen werden zunehmend nachgefragt.

Marken wie Danone und Nestlé erneuern ihr Portfolio um funktionelle Mischungen, die sich an aktive Profis und gesundheitsbewusste Menschen richten. Diese Produkte stehen im Einklang mit der Clean-Label-Bewegung und betonen natürliche, nicht gentechnisch veränderte Inhaltsstoffe.

Durch die Kombination von Koffein mit funktionellen gesundheitlichen Vorteilen sprechen diese Getränke jüngere Generationen an, erweitern den Kundenstamm und treiben das Wachstum des RTD-Kaffeemarktes voran.

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Technologische Infusion steigert Umsatz in den USA

US-Getränkehersteller nutzen KI und maschinelles Lernen, um Kundenerlebnisse zu personalisieren. Starbucks zum Beispiel verwendet KI-gesteuerte Apps, um Getränke basierend auf Kundengewohnheiten zu empfehlen und so den Komfort und die Markentreue zu verbessern. Spezielle Homebrew-Kits bieten den Verbrauchern weitere Getränke in Café-Qualität zu Hause und treiben das Marktwachstum voran.

Wachsende Nachfrage nach zuckerfreien und pflanzlichen Getränken in Deutschland

Gesundheitsbewusste Verbraucher in Deutschland treiben die Nachfrage nach zuckerfreien, veganen und pflanzlichen Getränken an. Die Asahi Group und lokale Akteure sind innovativ mit milchfreien Optionen wie Mandel- und Hafermilch, die sich an den EU-Kennzeichnungsvorschriften und Wellness-Trends orientieren. Natürliche Süßstoffe wie Stevia tragen ebenfalls der zuckerarmen Bewegung Rechnung.

Indien: Ein aufstrebender Markt für Kaffeegetränke

Der indische Kaffeemarkt boomt, angetrieben von funktionellen Getränken, die mit traditionellen Gewürzen wie Kurkuma und Kardamom angereichert sind. Marken wie PepsiCo zielen auf die Erschwinglichkeit für Verbraucher mit mittlerem Einkommen ab, während funktionelle Mischungen gesundheitsbewusste Käufer ansprechen und Indien zu einem Hotspot für innovative Getränkelösungen machen.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Der Markt erkennt das Potenzial, das im Konsum von trinkfertigen Kaffeegetränken liegt, und ist mit einigen der Hauptakteure wettbewerbsfähig, darunter PepsiCo, The Coca Cola Company, Nestle S.A. Heading, JAB Holding Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., McDonald's Corporation und Danone S.A., die um einen größeren Marktanteil wetteifern.

Produktdifferenzierung, Expansion in neue geografische Standorte und strategische Werbekampagnen sind einige der grundlegenden Strategien auf Geschäftsebene. So ist beispielsweise Pepsi solche strategischen Allianzen mit Starbucks eingegangen, um sein erfolgreiches RTD-Kaffeesortiment einzuführen, während COCA-COLA AdeS und Fair Life gekauft hat, um seine Kaffeeprodukte auf Milchbasis zu verbessern.

Nestlé S.A. mit Portfolioprodukten wie Nescafé, Dolce Gusto und Starbucks by Nescafé ist ebenfalls in verschiedenen Bereichen vertreten. Mit dem Ziel, ihre Kaffeemarken auf der ganzen Welt zu expandieren, hat die JAB Holding Company massive Summen in einige der Kaffeemarken investiert, darunter Peet's, Stumptown und Caribou Coffee.

Die neuseeländische Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. ist durch die Übernahme von 3 Squares Cafe in die Kategorie RTD-Kaffee eingestiegen, und die McDonalds Corporation hat ihre derzeitigen Verbraucher für McCoffee genutzt. Schließlich wendet Danone S.A. das Thema "Hafer" an, um den gesundheitsbewussten Markt der Verbraucher auf dem Markt zu erobern.

Führende Hersteller

Pepsico.

Die Coca-Cola Company

Nestlé S.A.

JAB-Holdinggesellschaft

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

McDonald's Gesellschaft

Danone S.A.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Suntory Getränke & Lebensmittel

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd.

Dr. Pepper Snappel Gruppe.

Starbucks

Unilever (englisch)

Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.

Monster Beverage Co.



Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Kaffeesorte:

Wichtige Kaffeesorten wie schwarzer Kaffee, Kaffee auf Espressobasis, Spezialitätenkaffees und Kaffeekonzentrate sind in dem Bericht enthalten.

Nach Koffeingehalt:

Nach Koffeingehalt wurde die Industrie in normal und entkoffeiniert eingeteilt.

Nach Verpackungstyp:

Wichtige Verpackungsarten wie Glasflaschen, Dosen, Plastikflaschen, Beutel und andere sind im Bericht enthalten.

Nach Geschmacksrichtung:

Die Industrie wurde in geschmacksneutral/klassisch/original, aromatisiert (Vanille, Haselnuss, Karamell, Schokolade und andere) eingeteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Vertriebskanäle wie Food Service Physical Retail, Travel Retail und Online Retail sind in dem Bericht enthalten.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und Ozeaniens durchgeführt

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

