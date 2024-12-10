Submit Release
Huize Holding Limited Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Record high insurance premiums: Gross written premiums (“GWP”) reached a quarterly record high of RMB2,060.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,245.1 million in the same period of 2023. First year premiums (“FYP”) more than doubled year-over-year to RMB1,354.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong demand for long-term savings products, our sophisticated product innovation capabilities, and our omnichannel distribution platform.
  • Increasing contribution from international businesses: Alongside robust domestic demand, revenue contribution from our international businesses surged to 19% in the third quarter of 2024, up 8 percentage points sequentially, driven primarily by our steady growth of the Hong Kong business.
  • The cumulative number of insurance clients served broke through a significant milestone reaching 10.1 million as of September 30, 2024. Huize cooperated with 123 insurer partners in mainland China and internationally, including 77 life and health insurance companies and 46 property and casualty insurance companies, as of September 30, 2024.
  • As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were RMB242.6 million (US$34.6 million).

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize, said, “We delivered a very strong set of business results, with total GWP reaching a record quarterly high of over RMB2 billion, and FYP more than doubling to RMB1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024. This performance primarily reflects our core competencies in quality customer acquisition, product innovation, and AI solution development, allowing us to capitalize on the tremendous demand for long-term savings products amid an evolving regulatory regime in China, alongside our active diversification into international markets.”

“Additionally, we continued to attract high-quality mass affluent customers, as evidenced by our sustainably high average FYP ticket size of approximately RMB 79,000 for savings products, and our 13th- and 25th-month persistency ratio for long-term life and health insurance products, which remained among the highest levels in the industry at above 95%. We also enjoyed substantial efficiency gains thanks to the deployment of self-developed AI solutions across our operations, with our expense-to-revenue ratio improving by 5 percentage points year-over-year to 24%, enabling us to achieve net profit of RMB18.7 million and non-GAAP net profit1 of RMB18.3 million during the quarter.”

“Our overseas expansion, through our international arm, Poni Insurtech, gained stronger momentum, with revenue contribution from our international businesses reaching 19% in the third quarter, up 8 percentage points sequentially. This acceleration largely reflects our success in capturing market share in Hong Kong. Following the acquisition of Global Care, a leading Vietnam-based Insurtech company in September, we have been accelerating recruitment and empowering its distribution partners to accelerate business growth. We plan to enter two additional markets—Singapore and the Philippines—within the next 12 months, gradually expanding our footprint in markets across Southeast Asia with significant potential. We believe these strategic initiatives will further diversify our revenue streams, with a target of international revenue contributions to reach 30% by 2026.”

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to becoming a leading pan-Asian digital insurance distribution platform. While further solidifying our leadership in mainland China, we will replicate and localize our successful home market-proven business model to capitalize on the tremendous untapped market opportunities across Southeast Asia, reinforcing our strategy for sustainable, long-term growth.”

_________________
1 Non-GAAP net profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP net profit, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB2,060.7 million (US$293.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 65.5% from RMB1,245.1 million in the same period of 2023. Within GWP facilitated in the third quarter of 2024, FYP accounted for RMB1,354.4 million (or 65.7% of total GWP), an increase of 110.1% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB706.3 million (or 34.3% of total GWP), an increase of 17.6% year-over-year.

Operating revenue was RMB369.7 million (US$52.7 million) in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 26.4% from RMB292.4 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in FYP facilitated.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB267.0 million (US$38.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 41.0% from RMB189.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in channel expenses.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB43.3 million (US$6.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 11.9% from RMB49.1 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs.   

General and administrative expenses were RMB32.1 million (US$4.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 49.5% from RMB21.5 million in the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase in rental and utilities expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB14.0 million (US$2.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2.0% from RMB14.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs.

Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the period

Net profit was RMB18.7million (US$2.7 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net profit of RMB20.2 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net profit was RMB18.3 million (US$2.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP net profit of RMB18.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB242.6 million (US$34.6 million), compared to RMB249.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

Conference Call

The Company’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, December 10, 2024). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Huize Holding Limited’s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6f8fe18c6ef94d6baa48203895575679

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited), Twitter (https://twitter.com/huizeholding) and Webull (https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.

We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize’s goal and strategies; Huize’s expansion plans; Huize’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize’s expectation regarding the demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize’s expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Kenny Lo
Investor Relations Manager
investor@huize.com

Media Relations
mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen Advisory
In China
Ms. Dee Wang
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: dee.wang@christensencomms.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com   

Huize Holding Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
 
    As of December 31   As of September 30
    2023     2024
 		 
    RMB   RMB     USD
Assets              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   249,258     242,629     34,574  
Restricted cash   42,307     46,014     6,557  
Short-term investments   8,879     6,833     974  
Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts   41,481     62,772     8,945  
Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment   178,294     186,133     26,524  
Insurance premium receivables   927     2,140     305  
Amounts due from related parties   383     984     140  
Amount due from shareholders   -     632     90  
Deferred costs   6,147     -     -  
Prepaid expense and other receivables   78,784     76,026     10,834  
Total current assets   606,460     624,163     88,943  
             
Non-current assets            
Restricted cash   29,687     29,886     4,259  
Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts   12,495     27,918     3,978  
Property, plant and equipment, net   54,107     52,292     7,452  
Intangible assets, net   50,743     70,491     10,045  
Long-term investments   76,688     71,200     10,146  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   115,946     109,743     15,638  
Other receivables   -     8,446     1,204  
Goodwill   461     10,935     1,558  
Other assets   419     482     64  
Total non-current assets   340,546     381,393     54,344  
Total assets   947,006     1,005,556     143,287  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities            
Short-term borrowings   30,000     20,200     2,878  
Accounts payable   211,905     275,341     39,236  
Insurance premium payables   37,514     41,180     5,868  
Contract liabilities   2,728     59     8  
Other payables and accrued expenses   34,850     40,097     5,711  
Payroll and welfare payable   56,207     39,822     5,675  
Income taxes payable   2,440     2,440     348  
Operating lease liabilities   16,949     20,629     2,940  
Amount due to related parties   2,451     -     -  
Total current liabilities   395,044     439,768     62,664  
             
Non-current liabilities            
Deferred tax liabilities   12,048     15,812     2,253  
Operating lease liabilities   129,299     121,789     17,355  
Payroll and welfare payable   200     1,575     224  
Total non-current liabilities   141,547     139,176     19,832  
Total liabilities   536,591     578,944     82,496  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Class A common shares   62     63     9  
Class B common shares   10     10     1  
Treasury stock   (28,580 )   (29,512 )   (4,205 )
Additional paid-in capital   905,958     910,740     129,779  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (14,060 )   (15,418 )   (2,197 )
Accumulated deficits   (458,237 )   (456,025 )   (64,983 )
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Huize Holding
Limited shareholders		   405,153     409,858     58,404  
Non-controlling interests   5,262     16,754     2,387  
Total shareholders’ equity   410,415     426,612     60,791  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   947,006     1,005,556     143,287  
 


Huize Holding Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
 
    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023     2024     2023     2024  
    RMB   RMB   USD   RMB   RMB   USD
Operating revenue                        
Brokerage income   279,110               361,173                 51,467     923,029     934,845     133,214  
Other income   13,334              8,525     1,215     36,516              28,116                4,007  
Total operating revenue   292,444             369,698               52,682     959,545            962,961            137,221  
Operating costs and expenses                        
Cost of revenue   (184,474 )   (266,813 )   (38,021 )   (597,062 )   (675,199 )   (96,215 )
Other cost   (4,841 )   (164 )   (23 )   (15,663 )   (6,327 )   (902 )
Total operating costs   (189,315 )   (266,977 )   (38,044 )   (612,725 )   (681,526 )   (97,117 )
Selling expenses   (49,129 )   (43,275 )            (6,167 )   (162,751 )   (134,305 )   (19,138 )
General and administrative
expenses		   (21,493 )   (32,126 )   (4,578 )   (92,103 )   (104,427 )   (14,881 )
Research and development
expenses		   (14,305 )           (14,025 )             (1,998 )   (54,620 )   (46,504 )   (6,627 )
Total operating costs and expenses   (274,242 )          (356,403 )              (50,787 )   (922,199 )   (966,762 )   (137,763 )
Operating profit/(loss)   18,202     13,295     1,895     37,346                (3,801 )                 (542 )
                         
Other income/(expenses)                        
Interest income   1,490                1,040     148     2,297     3,360     479  
Unrealized exchange loss   (101 )   (26 )   (4 )   (309 )   (270 )   (38 )
Investment (loss)/income   (613 )                  1,604     229     (928 )   (2,232 )   (318 )
Others, net   1,299               2,008     286     14,311     6,912     985  
Profit before income tax, and share of income of equity method investee   20,277     17,921     2,554     52,717     3,969     566  
Share of income of equity
method investee		   1,359     639     91     365     217     31  
Net profit   21,636     18,560     2,645     53,082     4,186     597  
                         
Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   1,467     (93 )   (13 )   881     1,974     282  
Net profit attributable to common shareholders   20,169     18,653     2,658     52,201     2,212     315  
                         
Net profit/(loss)   21,636     18,560     2,645     53,082     4,186     597  
Foreign currency translation
adjustment, net of tax		   3,237                   (3,379 )                   (482 )   8,489                 (1,358 )   (194 )
Comprehensive income   24,873     15,181     2,163     61,571     2,828     403  
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests   1,467     (93 )                   (13 )   881     1,974     281  
Comprehensive income attributable to Huize Holding Limited   23,406                  15,274                   2,176     60,690     854     122  
                         
Weighted average number
of common shares used in
computing net profit per share 		                       
      Basic and diluted   995,606,092     1,013,767,072     1,013,767,072     1,004,018,221         996,483,969        996,483,969  
Net profit per share
attributable to common shareholders 		                       
Basic and diluted   0.02     0.02     0.00     0.05     0.00     0.00  
                                     


Huize Holding Limited
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
 
    For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023     2024     2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   USD   RMB   RMB   USD
Net profit attributable to common shareholders   20,169     18,653     2,658     52,201   2,212   315
Share-based
compensation expenses		   (1,684 )   (313 )   (45 )   3,709   7,484   1,067
Non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders   18,485     18,340     2,613     55,910   9,696   1,382
 

