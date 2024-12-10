Bunzl Canada’s 2024 Week of Giving Brings Vital Community Support

National donations help local food banks assist vulnerable community residents





BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada is pleased to announce its 2024 Week of Giving, in partnership with Food Banks Canada, to provide essential personal care, hygiene and safety products to foodbanks across the country.

The annual event is even more critical this year in supporting local food banks as they struggle to meet the combined challenges of increasing costs, decreasing donations and a massive increase in demand.

This week, Bunzl Canada’s Cleaning & Hygiene and R3 Redistribution businesses delivered eight pallets of non-food essentials including toilet and tissue products, hand soap and sanitizer and household cleaning supplies to Food Banks Canada distribution centres across Canada. While these products are critical to keeping families healthy during the winter cold and flu season, for many Canadians in need, the expense of these items can be a choice between health and personal hygiene or putting food on the table.

“Sadly, in 2024 many Canadians continue to struggle to make ends meet. More and more are relying on the incredible work done by their local food banks, and the generosity of people in their communities who donate,” said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. "The annual Bunzl Week of Giving is part of our BUNZL FOR BETTER initiative, a reflection of our culture, our values and our dedication to giving back to our communities - values that we know are a common thread among our employees and our customers.”

Bunzl Canada is an enthusiastic participant in a wide range of other community events across the country. This year, the company continued its partnership with Food Banks Canada through financial and food donations, and collaborated with its vendor partners Cascades, Sunset, Kruger, Essity (Tork), and Kimberly-Clark Professional to donate more than 67,000 rolls of toilet tissue and other paper products in support of National Toilet Paper Day.

"Bunzl Canada is made up of local businesses with longstanding roots in their communities,” said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “This event highlights our commitment to maintaining those local relationships and supporting the health of our communities across the country."

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who – this year – made over 2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $829 million in food supports and over $245 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

Media Inquiries

Margo Hunnisett

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Bunzl Canada Inc.

margo.hunnisett@bunzlcanada.ca

(905) 630-3749

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5400c34e-a996-4b01-a3d9-33149af65506

Bunzl Canada’s 2024 Week of Giving Brings Vital Community Support Bunzl Canada’s Cleaning & Hygiene and R3 Redistribution businesses delivered eight pallets of non-food essentials including toilet and tissue products, hand soap and sanitizer and household cleaning supplies to Food Banks Canada distribution centres across Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.