Recent Bitcoin Gains and SEC Chairman Nominee Anticipated to Lay Strong Foundation for Rezolve Ai’s Vision to Make Crypto Mainstream

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin prices recently reaching new heights and the nomination of a forward-thinking commissioner to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) believes these developments strengthen the foundation for Rezolve Ai’s strategic vision to make cryptocurrency payments a reality for consumers and retailers worldwide.

Rezolve Ai recently announced a new initiative supported by Tether, one of the largest companies in the digital asset industry, to revolutionize retail payments by integrating the Tether Wallet Development Kit (WDK) into Rezolve's Brain Checkout platform (see the full announcement here: www.rezolve.com/tether). This initiative will enable seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyday purchases, ranging from groceries to transportation and promises to not only mainstream the use of cryptocurrencies like USD₮ and Bitcoin but also eliminate the costly merchant fees that currently hinder retail transactions.

"The surging interest in Bitcoin and the progressive approach signalled by the anticipated leadership of the SEC align with Rezolve Ai's mission to bridge the gap between crypto enthusiasts and everyday commerce," said Daniel M Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. "These market and regulatory shifts underscore the timeliness of our efforts to provide frictionless, decentralized payment solutions for both merchants and consumers."

Rezolve Ai’s initiative is a significant step in its broader goal of integrating advanced AI and blockchain technologies to transform retail payments. By embedding non-custodial crypto wallets directly into its Brain Checkout platform, Rezolve Ai offers consumers the flexibility to use their cryptocurrency of choice, paving the way for global adoption of decentralized payment systems.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a leader in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement, streamlining transactions, and driving revenue growth. The company’s Brain Suite of products - Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant - harness the power of AI to provide personalized, frictionless shopping experiences and improve business outcomes for retailers and brands worldwide. Partnering with industry giants like Tether, Microsoft, and Google, Rezolve is pioneering the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

About Tether and USD₮

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible and efficient financial, communication, artificial intelligence, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion, and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses alike.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance. For more information, visit www.tether.io .

