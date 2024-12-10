Submit Release
Nuvectis Pharma to Present at the 2024 Ladenburg Virtual Oncology Innovators & Investors Symposium

Fort Lee, NJ, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2024 Ladenburg Virtual Oncology Innovators & Investors Symposium.

Event 2024 Ladenburg Virtual Oncology Innovators & Investors Symposium
Date 12 December 2024
Time 10 am EST

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900 has a unique mechanism of action in that it inhibits both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase thereby providing complete shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 is currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

Company Contact
Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
201-614-3151
rbentsur@nuvectis.com 

Media Relations Contact
Christopher M. Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: 917-680-5608
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com 




