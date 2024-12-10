InterDigital’s Dong Tian Named IEEE Fellow

Dong recognized for outstanding contributions to 3D video compression, processing, and analysis

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that Dong Tian, Senior Director for 3D Video Coding, has been named an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Fellow for his contributions to 3D video compression, processing, and analysis.

IEEE is the world’s largest association of professionals engaged in electrical/electronic engineering and information/communication technology with more than 460,000 members in 160 countries. Fellow is the highest grade of IEEE membership and IEEE bestows fellowships annually to less than 0.1% of its voting members for outstanding contributions to technological innovation and societal progress. InterDigital’s Dong Tian was nominated through the IEEE Signal Processing Society under the Research Engineer/Scientist category.

Dong’s fellowship selection was informed by his career accolades and critical contributions to video compression projects within InterDigital’s Video Lab that have influenced and advanced video standards. Specifically, Dong was recognized for his research contributions in the field of 3D video compression, which has led to coding and rendering frameworks that have significantly influenced 3D compression standards. He was also recognized for his research and innovation on 3D point cloud processing and analysis, including his work to realize efficient representations of 3D point clouds and enable scene analysis directly from those signals.

“Dong’s recognition as an IEEE Fellow is a testament to his leadership and impact in advancing video compression, signal processing, and AI capabilities to foster next generation video communications,” said InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj. “Dong is a well-respected and highly cited researcher. He has dedicated much of his career to pioneering research and earning standards leadership responsibilities through his contributions to 3D video compression, processing, and analysis. This honor highlights Dong as a valuable industry leader and reflects the important and influential research taking place across InterDigital to advance video, wireless, and AI.”

Alongside his new IEEE Fellowship, Dong serves as chair of the IEEE Multimedia Systems and Applications technical committee (MSA TC) and Ad hoc Group (AhG) chair for MPEG-AI and MPEG-AI-PCC standard projects. Dong is also currently an advisory member of the IEEE Multimedia Signal Processing Technical Committee (MMSP TC), and member of the IEEE International Conference on Multimedia and Expo (ICME) and IEEE Transactions on Multimedia (TMM) steering committees.

