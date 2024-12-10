NanoGraf Introduces Onyx™, High-Performance EV-Ready Silicon Anode

Next-gen, drop-in-ready anode beats synthetic graphite performance at same per-energy price

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoGraf , the largest silicon oxide anode material producer in the United States and maker of the M38, a high-energy-density 18650 lithium-ion cell, today announced the release of Onyx™, an EV-ready silicon anode material that delivers dramatically improved lithium-ion battery performance at cost parity with synthetic graphite anodes.

Manufactured in NanoGraf’s Chicago facility, with expanded production planned for the company’s just-announced Flint, Mich. plant, Onyx is a significant step forward for EV battery anodes. Designed to deliver peak performance at a lower price point than other available silicon anode options, Onyx is drop-in ready today and is also suitable for other applications, including military, medical devices, consumer electronics, drones, and more.

"Silicon anodes have the potential to significantly improve lithium-ion battery performance, but shortcomings in cost, stability, and supply chain resilience have been major barriers," said NanoGraf CEO Francis Wang. "With Onyx, NanoGraf has addressed these issues to create a material that makes silicon anode technology as ready for manufacturing as graphite. It's our most energy-dense anode material yet, perfect for the demands of EVs and other real-world applications."

Onyx’s unique benefits to EV manufacturers include:

Enhanced materials with no effect on cost: Onyx has cost parity at scale with synthetic graphite on a dollar per kilowatt-hour basis.

Onyx has cost parity at scale with synthetic graphite on a dollar per kilowatt-hour basis. Greater energy density: Onyx boasts a 30% improvement in cell energy density compared to synthetic graphite anodes.

Onyx boasts a 30% improvement in cell energy density compared to synthetic graphite anodes. Improved capacity: Onyx can increase EV range by 30% and add significant hours of runtime to portable devices.

Onyx can increase EV range by 30% and add significant hours of runtime to portable devices. Reduced swelling: Onyx’s metal-doped silicon oxide core reduces swelling by 75% compared to traditional silicon, extending overall battery life.

Onyx’s metal-doped silicon oxide core reduces swelling by 75% compared to traditional silicon, extending overall battery life. Reliable domestic supply chain: NanoGraf makes Onyx in its Chicago production facility, supporting a more reliable and resilient domestic battery supply chain.



In addition to its performance benefits, NanoGraf is one of the few large scale silicon anode producers that does not use silane gas, a costly and volatile ingredient that has made silicon anodes more expensive and at more risk of supply chain interruptions.

“Eliminating silane gas from the anode production process is a huge step forward for the battery industry,” said Wang. “This paves the way for more sustainable, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that set a new standard for innovation in battery manufacturing.”

For more information visit NanoGraf.com .

About NanoGraf

NanoGraf is the largest silicon oxide anode material producer in the United States. Its patented silicon anode technology, Onyx™, improves energy density by 30% compared to synthetic graphite at cost parity on a per energy basis. NanoGraf’s technology is in use by over 50 companies including consumer electronics companies, military, and electric vehicles. NanoGraf is a spinout of Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory. For more information, visit nanograf.com , and to request samples of Onyx, contact Tim Porcelli, NanoGraf’s VP of Business Development.

Media Contact:

Rachel Morrison

PR Manager, Propllr

rachel@propllr.com

