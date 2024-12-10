Global Uranium Announces the Initiation of Historical Data Review for Wyoming Projects

Comprehensive Historical Data Review to Refine Exploration Strategy for Wyoming Uranium Projects

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a comprehensive review of historical data for its Wyoming uranium projects, located in the Gas Hills, Copper Mountain, and Great Divide Basin districts. The work will be performed by Big Rock Exploration, a trusted exploration services provider with extensive experience in data compilation and geological modeling.

The historical data review aims to compile and analyze any available geological, geophysical, and geochemical datasets collected from previous exploration and production activities in the region. This analysis will focus on identifying potential uranium targets and refining the Company’s exploration models.

The Wyoming projects (including Airline #2, Jeep South, Big Bend, WAC, and Jabs) collectively cover over 2,000 hectares and are strategically positioned near past-producing uranium mines and deposits. The historical data review, conducted in collaboration with Big Rock Exploration, will be used to assist in the design of future exploration programs, including geophysical surveys and drilling planned for 2025.

"Our partnership with Big Rock Exploration will ensure that the historical data review is conducted with a high level of expertise," said Ungad Chadda, CEO, Global Uranium. "This is a fundamental step in improving our exploration strategy and will allow us to target high-priority areas efficiently as we advance our Wyoming projects."

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

On Behalf of The Management Team

Ungad Chadda

CEO

587-330-0045

info@globaluranium.com

