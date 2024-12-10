Bitget Wallet Partners with YouHodler to Launch Exclusive YHDL Token Airdrop Campaign

Bitget Wallet Users of Selected Regions by 13th Dec 5 PM (GMT+8) Will Qualify for 150 $YHDL Tokens





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced its collaboration with YouHodler, a Swiss-based financial intermediary and FinTech platform. This partnership introduces a unique airdrop campaign as incentive for users in select regions to engage with the YHDL token ecosystem.

To be eligible for the airdrop, users simply need to download Bitget Wallet, create or import a wallet, and hold a position. Both new and existing Bitget Wallet users who hold positions are eligible for the airdrop. In order to claim the airdrop of 150 YHDL tokens, users must create or own an EVM address on Bitget Wallet. Bitget Wallet users in the European Union, Japan, South Korea, South Asia, Turkey, and LATAM who meet the eligibility requirements by 13th December 5 PM (GMT+8) will receive 150 $YHDL tokens. This initiative is part of YouHodler's mission to empower crypto users with innovative financial tools, bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. Eligible participants will automatically qualify for the reward without needing to take any additional steps beyond being a loyal Bitget Wallet user by the specified deadline.

YouHodler operates as a regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Italy, Spain, and Argentina and as a regulated Financial Intermediary in Switzerland. The platform's transparency and compliance are further demonstrated through its Swiss entity, YouHodler SA, which is verifiable on the official Zefix platform. As a highly regulated company under Swiss law, YouHodler cannot service users from sanctioned countries. Therefore, users from the USA, Canada, China, Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Cuba, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Palestinian Territories, Russia, Sudan, Syria, Qatar, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia are excluded from this campaign.

This airdrop event provides an opportunity for Bitget Wallet users to receive YHDL tokens as a reward for their loyalty. Both existing and new participants can earn free YHDL tokens and engage with the YouHodler ecosystem. Before the token becomes publicly tradable, YHDL will offer users annualized yield rates based on their loyalty levels. The YHDL token is expected to begin trading in the first quarter of 2025.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start your Web3 journey.

About YouHodler

Founded in 2017, YouHodler is a prominent financial intermediary and FinTech platform, headquartered in Switzerland. With regulatory compliance in key regions, the platform offers a robust suite of financial products designed for crypto enthusiasts and traders:

On-and-off Ramp Services: Simplifying crypto purchases and sales.

Crypto-Backed Loans: Unlock liquidity without selling assets.

Advanced Trading with Leverage: Enhance trading opportunities.

BTC Cloud Mining: Participate in secure and efficient mining.

Crypto Debit Card (coming soon): A seamless bridge between crypto and everyday payments.

