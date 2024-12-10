

NTT Group Chooses Evidian Identity Governance & Administration as the Cornerstone of their Identity Management Infrastructure in Japan

One of the largest IGA deployments in Japan, ensuring governance and scalability for identity and rights management for 250 000 employees within the NTT Group.

Paris, France – December 10th, 2024 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data, and security today announced that NTT Group has selected its Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solution to ensure governance and scalability for the identity and rights management of all of its approximately 250,000 employees in Japan. This implementation is one of the world's largest IGA projects and will strengthen NTT Group's cybersecurity while ensuring governance of identity and rights management for all its employees.

NTT Comware, who had been considering an identity and rights management infrastructure to be used across all the companies of the NTT Group in Japan, began evaluating Evidian IGA's innovative identity and rights management model, performance, and scalability in 2020. After a successful proof of concept and extended evaluation, NTT Comware decided to adopt and deploy Evidian IGA, determining that it would enable stable operation of the NTT Group's large user base.

David Leporini, Director of IAM Cybersecurity Products & General Manager of Evidian, Eviden, Atos Group, said, “This challenging large-scale IAM deployment into NTT's complex IT infrastructure was successfully addressed by our IGA solution and sets a new standard for IAM projects globally”.

Ken Komazawa, Vice President of Platform Services Department, Network & Cloud Division, NTT Comware: “After researching and evaluating several competing products, we chose Evidian IGA to support our back-office operations for our 250,000 employees across 115 group companies. Through trial and error, we've achieved a flexible identity and rights management model and fast processing speeds that can handle millions of provisioning tasks within hours. Evidian IGA is also essential for ID management associated with the large-scale personnel changes of approximately 50,000 employees that occur periodically within the NTT Group.”

Evidian IAM’s strong position in Japan and across the Asia-Pacific region, along with its identity as part of the Eviden brand, solidifies its role as a global leader in secure identity governance. With over 900 organizations and more than 5 million users globally, Evidian IAM continues to expand its presence beyond Europe, notably in Japan and the U.S.

As part of its continued collaboration with NTT Comware, Evidian IAM’s team will provide ongoing support and enhancements to ensure the security and scalability of NTT Group’s identity and rights management system.

About NTT COMWARE CORPORATION

NTT Comware, with the power of technology including our software development capabilities, aims to envision a future that is beneficial to people and society, and contributes to realize a prosperous world of connected hearts. Based on the quality and reliability that has supported social infrastructure in Japan, NTT Comware will sophisticate networks and platforms for the next generation, trigger social and industrial structual change, drive business expansion of the DOCOMO Group, and promote Digital Transformation of the NTT Group.

For more details, please visit: https://www.nttcom.co.jp/english/about/

For NTT Comware services using Evidian IAM, please visit: https://sc.nttcom.co.jp/english/iam/

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

