Drone Logistics Market Projected to Soar to $53.32 Billion by 2031, Revolutionizing Supply Chain Solutions

A drone also referred as unmanned aerial vehicle or unmanned aircraft systems is an aerial vehicle that can be operated autonomously or remotely.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Drone Logistics Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), by End-Use (Commercial, Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global drone logistics industry generated $8.20 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $53.32 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10272 North America is expected to dominate the global drone logistics market in 2021. North America is a technologically advanced region and adoption rate is higher. The region has witnessed a significant surge in use of advanced drone technologies to reduce human labor and improve output quality in the logistics sector. North American countries are investing heavily on adoption of drone services to augment performance of their operations and improve time management in supply chain. Increase in investments by North American countries propels development of advanced drone equipment and software across North America. Presence of competitive e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors in North America further increases contribution of North American countries in the drone logistics market.Development and deployment of drones for sending and receiving packages along with autonomous freight trains and unmanned heavy-lift freight airplanes has been observed. For instance, in April 2021, Slovenian aerospace company Pipistrel announced development of a heavy cargo hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone in partnership with SF Express. The cargo drone will aid SF express to expand its delivery network fleet through addition of large cargo unmanned aerial vehicles with VTOL capability.Growth of the drone logistics market has propelled, owing to rise in demand for time-efficient delivery service and rise in demand for drones in last mile delivery . However, cybersecurity issues associated with drones and short flying duration are the factors that hamper growth of the market. Furthermore, revamped government regulatory framework is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-logistics-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Deutsche Post DHL Group Drone Delivery CanadaDroneScanFedEx CorporationFlytrex Inc.Hardis GroupInfinium RoboticsMatternet, Inc.PINC SolutionsAmazon.com, Inc.United Parcel Service of America, Inc.Wing Aviation LLCWorkhorse Group IncorporatedZipline International Inc.Wingcopter GmbH𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global drone logistics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to availability of drones in various shape & size and several hardware components such as sensors, battery, microcontrollers, and camera. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031. Service segment includes consulting, implementation, value added services, and support & maintenance services. Few companies have started to implement drone shipping services to fulfill the demand for faster deliveries, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the segment.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on application, the warehouse and storage management segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global drone logistics market , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to utilization of drones to optimize inventory management and supply chain logistics. However, the transportation management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.9% from 2022 to 2031. Development and deployment of drones for sending and receiving packages along with autonomous freight trains and unmanned heavy-lift freight airplanes have been observed, which drives the segment.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10272 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on end use, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global drone logistics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.9% from 2022 to 2031. In recent years, proliferation of the e-commerce industry has encouraged e-commerce companies to adopt drones for delivery of goods or parcels, which boosted the segment. 