Nitric Acid Market Projected to Reach USD 38.3 Billion by 2032 | Fertilizer Manufacturing to Dominate Market Growth

Nitric Acid Market 2024

Nitric acid is a key intermediate chemical that is used in the production of several other chemicals, including adipic acid, toluene diisocyanate & nitrobenzene

Nitric acid is one of the key components of producing nitrogen fertilizers which are highly demanded by the agricultural world.” — SNS Insider

The Nitric Acid Market size was USD 30.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to Reach USD 36.62 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Key Players Listed in Nitric Acid Market Are:
•BASF SE
•Dupont
•Nutrien Ltd.
•Omnia Holdings Limited
•Apache Nitrogen Applications Inc.
•CF Industries Holdings Inc.
•Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
•Dyno Nobel
•Sasol
•Angus Chemical Company and other

Trends Impacting the Nitric Acid Market

Nitric acid plays a crucial role as a precursor in producing ammonium nitrate, a critical component in fertilizers, which continues to drive the market forward. Fertilizer manufacturing accounted for a dominant 79% share of the total nitric acid applications in 2023, reflecting the demand for agricultural productivity to sustain global food requirements.Additionally, the chemical industry utilizes nitric acid for synthesizing nitrobenzene, adipic acid, and other intermediates essential for manufacturing plastics, dyes, and synthetic fibers. Explosives production, including TNT and nitroglycerin, also contributes significantly to the market, particularly in the mining and construction sectors. With the rise of sustainable practices, green ammonia production methods are gaining traction, indirectly influencing nitric acid demand. Moreover, the automotive sector’s adoption of adipic acid-derived nylon further enhances the market's prospects.Emerging Trends:The shift toward low-carbon production processes in nitric acid manufacturing is notable, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.Advanced catalysts and production technologies are being developed to improve process efficiency and minimize environmental impact.Rising investments in chemical recycling and circular economy practices bolster the demand for nitric acid in related applications.Nitric Acid Market OpportunitiesInnovations in fertilizer formulations, including slow-release and precision fertilizers, are expected to increase nitric acid demand. Additionally, its applications in energy-intensive industries like manufacturing solar panels and batteries provide lucrative opportunities. The development of bio-based alternatives and eco-friendly production pathways also opens new frontiers for nitric acid producers.Nitric Acid Market SegmentationBy Application:Fertilizer manufacturing continued to dominate the nitric acid market in 2023, accounting for a substantial 79% of the total market share. Nitric acid serves as a critical raw material in producing ammonium nitrate and calcium ammonium nitrate fertilizers, both of which are essential for modern agriculture. These fertilizers supply nitrogen, a key nutrient that promotes plant growth, enhances soil fertility and increases crop yields. As global food demand rises due to population growth and urbanization, the agricultural sector's reliance on nitrogen-based fertilizers has intensified. Farmers use these fertilizers to address nutrient deficiencies in the soil, ensuring sustainable farming practices and higher productivity. Key Market Segmentation:

By Application
•Fertilizers
•Nitrobenzene
•Toluene Di-isocynate
•Adipic Acid
•Nitro Chlorobenzene
•Others

By End User
•Agrochemical
•Aerospace
•Explosives
•Chemicals
•Mining
•Others

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the nitric acid market in 2023 which held approximately 38% of the total market share. Key drivers include the region's mature chemical industry, technological advancements, and government support for sustainable manufacturing. Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and France have spearheaded the adoption of energy-efficient production techniques, aligning with EU climate goals.Germany, a leader in chemical manufacturing, has integrated advanced catalysts to reduce nitrous oxide emissions during nitric acid production. Meanwhile, the Netherlands has invested heavily in green ammonia, which supports sustainable fertilizer production. France’s commitment to eco-friendly agriculture has further fueled demand for nitric acid-based fertilizers.Asia-Pacific region growing with significant growth rate, driven by the agricultural sector's growing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers in countries like India and China. Government programs such as India’s “Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana” and China’s focus on self-sufficient food production are pivotal in accelerating nitric acid consumption.North America held a significant share in the U.S., showed consistent growth in nitric acid demand across diverse industries. The region’s chemical sector heavily relies on nitric acid for producing explosives, plastics, and coatings. Recent Developments

In 2023, companies like BASF and Yara International invested in green ammonia production, aligning with sustainability goals and indirectly influencing nitric acid demand.

Linde introduced a proprietary catalyst technology in 2023 to enhance nitric acid production efficiency while minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

CF Industries partnered with multiple agricultural firms in 2023 to develop customized fertilizers, boosting nitric acid usage in high-performance fertilizers.

Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Nitric Acid Market Segmentation, By Application
8. Nitric Acid Market Segmentation, By End User
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profile
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion About Us:

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information. 