Telematics on the Move: Car Sharing Market Growth Forecasted at 13.2% CAGR | Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the car-sharing telematics market was valued at $259.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $872.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2033. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Car Sharing Telematics Market by Service (Automatic Crash Notification, Emergency, Navigation, Assistance & Access, Diagnostics, Fleet Management, Billing and Others), Business Model (Subscription-based Model, Pay per use Model, Corporate Fleet Management, Partnerships with OEMs and Others), Form (Embedded, Tethered and Integrated), and Component (GPS Receiver, Accelerometer, Engine Interface, Sim Card, Software and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033".🔹 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A238778 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Growing environment concerns and increasing urbanization are two prime factors driving the growth of global car sharing telematics market. Furthermore, high investment cost and data privacy issues are two significant factors restraining the growth of global car sharing telematics market. Moreover, integration with mobile applications factor provides an important opportunity for the growth of global car sharing telematics market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, Samsara Incorporation partnered with Free2move, a global provider of linked data, fleet, and mobility services, a division of Stellantis, and formed a new solution. Through the new solution, customers have access to Stellantis embedded telemetry data, including GPS location, engine hours, fuel consumption, and tire pressure.𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Thrifty Car maken Rental Company launched the Flexi Connect solution. It gives companies access to a fleet of long-term rental cars that individual employees can reserve for as minimum as 15 minutes at a time and get rapid access via a secure radio frequency identification (RFID) card or a mobile smartphone.𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, Geotab, a leader in the world of IoT and connected transportation solutions, partnered with Renault to integrate its My Geo tab fleet management platform with the telematics capabilities of Renault cars. This strategy was implemented to help the fleet managers to take educated decisions and offer connectivity solutions to fleets of any size.𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, Invers GmbH launched fleet guard solution for theft and joyride detection in car sharing. Fleet Guard is a software-only product that uses high-quality real-time vehicle data from CloudBoxx. CloudBoxx is a car-sharing telematics unit that is trusted by many users.𝐈𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, OCTO Telematics entered into a partnership with Flexcar, the smart alternative to car ownership, focused on adding OCTO’s connected vehicle capabilities to Flexcar’s fleet across the United States. Flexcar wants to make sure that its cars are always being checked for the best possible condition and that OCTO can help out in the case of an accident.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, the fleet management segment dominated the market in 2023. This is because fleet management solutions are essential for car-sharing operators to track and monitor their vehicles in real time, optimize routes, manage vehicle maintenance, and ensure efficient operations. Meanwhile, the automatic crash notification (ACN) is expected to grow at an increasing rate in the market. This is because automatic crash notification is crucial for ensuring the well-being of car-sharing users. The automatic crash notification is not directly related to hardware. Integrating ACN capabilities into telematics hardware can enhance the safety and security of shared vehicles, making it an important consideration for car-sharing operators.🔹 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-sharing-telematics-market/purchase-options 𝐁𝐲 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥, the subscription-based model segment dominated the market in 2023, as it involves users paying a recurring fee for access to the car-sharing service, which often includes the cost of telematics hardware and services. Meanwhile, the pay-per-use model is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market, as this model is attractive to occasional users and those who prefer a more cost-effective option compared to traditional car ownership.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, the embedded segment dominated the market in 2023. This is because embedded telematics systems are integrated directly into the vehicle during the manufacturing process, providing seamless connectivity and functionality. Meanwhile, the tethered and integrated segments are expected to grow at a significant rate as it offer upfront costs and easier retrofitting for existing vehicles,𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the GPS receiver segment dominated the market in 2023. This is because it enables fleet managers to monitor vehicle movements, optimize routing, and ensure efficient allocation of resources. GPS technology also plays a vital role in enhancing the security of shared vehicles by enabling features such as geofencing and stolen vehicle recovery. Meanwhile, the software segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market. This is because fleet management software facilitates vehicle tracking, reservation management, billing, and customer support. Advanced analytics software enables operators to derive insights from telematics data, optimize fleet utilization, and improve operational efficiency.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the North America region dominated the market in 2023. This is due to the region's strong infrastructure, technological advancements, and high adoption rates of car-sharing services, contributing to the leadership in this market segment. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at an increasing rate . This is due to growing automotive technology startups in the region.🔹 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A238778 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Cal/AmpGeotab Inc.Invers GmbHOcto Group SpaRidecell Inc.Samsara Inc.VerizonVulogMobility Tech GreenTarga TelematicOpenfleetWeGo BVFleesterMoC SharingConvadis AGThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global car-sharing telematics market. 