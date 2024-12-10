Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Forecast

DelveInsight's Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, offering comprehensive insights into the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis space.

Some of the key facts of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report:

• The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market size was valued ~USD 3,300 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market in the EU4 and the UK was approximately USD 702 million, representing around 21% of the total market size across the 7MM.

• In the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the largest market size, approximately USD 183 million, followed by the UK at around USD 141 million and France at USD 140 million. These figures are expected to evolve during the forecast period.

• Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim, PureTech, Guangzhou JOYO Pharma, Tvardi Therapeutics, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Endeavor Biomedicines, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Regend Therapeutics, and others

• Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: BI 1015550, OFEV (Nintedanib), Pirfenidone, SC1011, TTI-101, PLN-74809, GSK3915393, HZN-825, BMS-986278, taladegib, BI 181947, Axatilimab, REGEND001, and others

• The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market dynamics.

• The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 7MM was estimated to be around 193,000 in 2023. This figure is projected to rise in the coming years, driven by an aging population and advancements in diagnostic methods.

• In 2023, the US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis among the 7MM, with around 95,000 cases. This number is projected to grow throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

• Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis among the EU4 and the UK, with nearly 21,000 cases. It was followed by the UK and France, with approximately 15,700 and 15,500 diagnosed prevalent cases, respectively.

• In 2023, the prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis across the 7MM was as follows: 55,926 cases of mild (FVC >75%), 96,424 cases of moderate (FVC 50%-75%), and 40,498 cases of severe (FVC <50%) stages. This highlights the substantial number of patients in the moderate stage, emphasizing the urgent need for effective management approaches.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic and progressive lung disease characterized by the scarring or thickening of lung tissue, which leads to difficulty breathing. The cause of IPF is unknown ("idiopathic"), and it primarily affects older adults. The scarring reduces the lung's ability to transfer oxygen to the bloodstream, causing symptoms such as shortness of breath, persistent cough, and fatigue. Treatment options are limited, but include medications to slow disease progression and manage symptoms.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

• Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies and Key Companies

• BI 1015550: Boehringer Ingelheim

• OFEV (Nintedanib): Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH

• Pirfenidone: PureTech

• SC1011: Guangzhou JOYO Pharma

• TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics

• PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

• GSK3915393: GlaxoSmithKline

• HZN-825: Amgen

• BMS-986278: Bristol-Myers Squibb

• taladegib: Endeavor Biomedicines

• BI 1819479: Boehringer Ingelheim

• Axatilimab: Syndax Pharmaceuticals

• REGEND001: Regend Therapeutics

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers

• Increasing Prevalence

• Advances in Research and Development

• Approval of New Drugs

• Improved Diagnostic Techniques

• Rising Healthcare Awareness

• Aging Population

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Barriers

• High Treatment Costs

• Limited Effective Therapies

• Adverse Effects of Existing Treatments

• Late Diagnosis

• Complex Regulatory Approvals

• Lack of Awareness in Developing Regions

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim, PureTech, Guangzhou JOYO Pharma, Tvardi Therapeutics, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Endeavor Biomedicines, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Regend Therapeutics, and others

• Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: BI 1015550, OFEV (Nintedanib), Pirfenidone, SC1011, TTI-101, PLN-74809, GSK3915393, HZN-825, BMS-986278, taladegib, BI 181947, Axatilimab, REGEND001, and others

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis emerging therapies

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

3. SWOT analysis of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

4. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

9. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs

11. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

12. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers

16. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Barriers

17. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Appendix

18. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

