Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market to Show Remarkable Growth Trends from 2024 to 2034, DelveInsight Reports

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Report:

• The total HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer market size across the 7MM was approximately USD 10 billion in 2023. This figure is projected to expand by 2034, fueled by the introduction of potential emerging treatments and the rising number of patients with HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.

• Estimates suggest that the overall number of new cases of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer in the 7MM was approximately 476,000 in 2023. It is anticipated that the number of cases in the 7MM will rise over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

• In 2023, the United States had the highest number of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer cases, with approximately 208,400 cases.

• Estimates indicate that the majority of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer cases in the United States occur in individuals aged between 60 and 79 years, representing approximately 48% of cases in 2023.

• In the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany had the highest number of new cases of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer, totaling approximately 50,200 cases in 2023, whereas Spain had the lowest incidence among these countries.

• In Japan in 2023, there were an estimated 43,000 cases of HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer eligible for treatment.

• CDK4/6 inhibitors (including palbociclib, ribociclib, and abemaciclib) have garnered significant interest among approved treatments, particularly in first and second-line settings, due to their ability to extend progression-free survival periods.

• Key Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Companies: Novartis, Arvinas, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Ana C Garrido-Castro, MD, Fudan University, SynDevRx, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., Adrienne G. Waks, Carrick Therapeutics Limited, and others

• Key Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Therapies: KISQALI (ribociclib), PIQRAY (alpelisib), ARV-471 (vepdegestrant), OP1250 (palazestrant), BL-B01D1, Pembrolizumab, SHR-1316, Evexomostat, Sacituzumab Govitecan-hziy, Alisertib, VS-6766, Samuraciclinb, and others

• The Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer market dynamics.

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Overview

Metastatic hormone receptor-positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer is a subtype of breast cancer that has spread from the breast to other parts of the body, such as the bones, liver, lungs, or brain.

Get a Free sample for the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hr-positive-her2-negative-breast-cancer-market-insights?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer

• Prevalent Cases of Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer epidemiology trends @ Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Therapies and Key Companies

• KISQALI (ribociclib): Novartis

• PIQRAY (alpelisib): Novartis

• ARV-471 (vepdegestrant): Arvinas

• OP1250 (palazestrant): Olema Pharmaceuticals

• BL-B01D1: Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical

• Pembrolizumab: Ana C Garrido-Castro, MD

• SHR-1316: Fudan University

• Evexomostat: SynDevRx, Inc.

• Sacituzumab Govitecan-hziy: Gilead Sciences

• Alisertib: Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

• VS-6766: Adrienne G. Waks

• Samuraciclib: Carrick Therapeutics Limited

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer market share @ Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Treatment Landscape

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Drivers

• Increasing incidence and prevalence of metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer globally.

• Advancements in treatment options, including targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

• Growing emphasis on personalized medicine and precision oncology.

• Rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the importance of early detection and optimal management.

• Expanding pipeline of novel therapies and emerging treatment modalities.

• Improvements in diagnostic techniques and biomarker testing for treatment selection.

Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Barriers

• High cost of novel therapies and access barriers, particularly in developing regions.

• Challenges in overcoming treatment resistance and disease progression.

• Limited availability of targeted therapies and specialized healthcare facilities in certain geographic areas.

• Regulatory hurdles and reimbursement complexities for innovative treatments.

• Lack of consensus on optimal treatment strategies and sequencing of therapies.

• Psychological and emotional impact of living with metastatic breast cancer on patients and caregivers.

Scope of the Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Companies: Novartis, Arvinas, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Ana C Garrido-Castro, MD, Fudan University, SynDevRx, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., Adrienne G. Waks, Carrick Therapeutics Limited, and others

• Key Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Therapies: KISQALI (ribociclib), PIQRAY (alpelisib), ARV-471 (vepdegestrant), OP1250 (palazestrant), BL-B01D1, Pembrolizumab, SHR-1316, Evexomostat, Sacituzumab Govitecan-hziy, Alisertib, VS-6766, Samuraciclinb, and others

• Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer current marketed and Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer emerging therapies

• Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer market drivers and Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Clinical Trials and Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer

4. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer

9. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Drivers

16. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Market Barriers

17. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Appendix

18. Metastatic HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.