Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at CAGR ~ 10.68% by 2030 | DelveInsight
Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2030. The blood pressure monitoring devices market is witnessing a positive growth owing to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of hypertension, the surge in geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, and technological advancements in the product offerings. Therefore, the market for blood pressure monitoring devices is estimated to grow during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.
Key Takeaways from the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report
• In December 2024:- The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston- The purpose of this study is to calibrate the ViTrack™ arterial pressure waveform against intra-arterial pressure (IAP) in dynamic clinical settings and to assess the optimized ViTrack™ design to measure and continuously track blood pressure over a wide, clinically-relevant pressure range.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast period.
• The leading Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V, General Electric Company, A&D Company, Hill-Rom Services Inc, American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings, Spacelabs Healthcare, Braun Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC, Microlife Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd, OMRON Healthcare Inc, SCHILLER AG, Contec, Spengler, ICU Medical Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biobeat, Aktiia SA, Caretaker LLC, and others.
Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Overview
Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to measure blood pressure. They give a critical baseline for blood pressure, which may be used to evaluate the risk of developing hypertension or other chronic conditions.
Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics
One of the main drivers of the blood pressure monitoring devices market is the increasing prevalence of hypertension. For instance, according to the data published by World Health Organization (WHO) in August 2021, hypertension affects an estimated 1.28 billion persons aged 30 to 79 globally in the last thirty years. Therefore, blood pressure monitoring devices are used to measure and manage blood pressure in people suffering from hypertension, this increases the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices, driving the blood pressure monitoring device's overall market growth during the forecast period (2024-2030).
Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segment Analysis
Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type (Sphygmomanometers, Advanced Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring, Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor, Professional Office Blood Pressure Monitor, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home-Care Settings, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Companies
Koninklijke Philips N.V, General Electric Company, A&D Company, Hill-Rom Services Inc, American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings, Spacelabs Healthcare, Braun Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC, Microlife Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd, OMRON Healthcare Inc, SCHILLER AG, Contec, Spengler, ICU Medical Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biobeat, Aktiia SA, Caretaker LLC, and others
Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Drivers
The blood pressure monitoring devices market is witnessing a positive market growth owing to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of hypertension, the surge in geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and technological advancements in the product offerings.
Scope of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report
• Coverage- Global
• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
Table of Content
1. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report Introduction
2. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Executive Summary
3. Regulatory Analysis
4. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Key Factors Analysis
5. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market
7. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Layout
8. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies
9. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Company and Product Profiles
10. KOL Views
11. Project Approach
12. About DelveInsight
13. Disclaimer & Contact Us
Yash Bhardwaj
DelveInsight
+91 9650213330
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.