Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at CAGR ~ 10.68% by 2030 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2030. The blood pressure monitoring devices market is witnessing a positive growth owing to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of hypertension, the surge in geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, and technological advancements in the product offerings. Therefore, the market for blood pressure monitoring devices is estimated to grow during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

In December 2024:- The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston- The purpose of this study is to calibrate the ViTrack™ arterial pressure waveform against intra-arterial pressure (IAP) in dynamic clinical settings and to assess the optimized ViTrack™ design to measure and continuously track blood pressure over a wide, clinically-relevant pressure range.

Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to measure blood pressure. They give a critical baseline for blood pressure, which may be used to evaluate the risk of developing hypertension or other chronic conditions.

One of the main drivers of the blood pressure monitoring devices market is the increasing prevalence of hypertension. For instance, according to the data published by World Health Organization (WHO) in August 2021, hypertension affects an estimated 1.28 billion persons aged 30 to 79 globally in the last thirty years. Therefore, blood pressure monitoring devices are used to measure and manage blood pressure in people suffering from hypertension, this increases the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices, driving the blood pressure monitoring device's overall market growth during the forecast period (2024-2030).

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type (Sphygmomanometers, Advanced Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring, Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor, Professional Office Blood Pressure Monitor, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home-Care Settings, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Koninklijke Philips N.V, General Electric Company, A&D Company, Hill-Rom Services Inc, American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings, Spacelabs Healthcare, Braun Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC, Microlife Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd, OMRON Healthcare Inc, SCHILLER AG, Contec, Spengler, ICU Medical Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biobeat, Aktiia SA, Caretaker LLC, and others

The blood pressure monitoring devices market is witnessing a positive market growth owing to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of hypertension, the surge in geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and technological advancements in the product offerings.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Companies- Koninklijke Philips N.V, General Electric Company, A&D Company, Hill-Rom Services Inc, American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings, Spacelabs Healthcare, Braun Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC, Microlife Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd, OMRON Healthcare Inc, SCHILLER AG, Contec, Spengler, ICU Medical Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biobeat, Aktiia SA, Caretaker LLC, and others.

