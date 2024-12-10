Submit Release
MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launches Gauteng Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, 11 Dec

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, officially launch the Provincial Festive Season Road Safety campaign at the Olievenhoutbosch Taxi Rank, along the R55 Road corridor, City of Tshwane.

Addressing the multi-faceted nature of road safety in Gauteng requires a holistic and integrated approach, combining effective enforcement, infrastructure development, public education, and community engagement to ensure the safety of all road users.

The launch will focus on the following Road Safety Objectives:

  • Education and Awareness (Road Safety launch, Health Screening)
  • Engineering (Road Maintenance, Traffic Signal De-commissioning,
  • Adopt and Protect A Robot)
  • Enforcement (Point Duty Law Enforcement Intervention, Mobile VTS)
  • Mobile Weigh Bridge (Vehicle Screening)
  • SAB Breathalyser Bus
  • RAF Eye Test Bus

Details of the event are as follows:

Date:   Wednesday, 11 December 2024
Time:   11h00
Venue: Olievenhoutbosch Taxi Rank, City of Tshwane

For more information, please contact 

Ms Melitah Madiba
Department’s Head of Communications  
Cell: 073 644 9935 

Mr Lesiba Mpya
MEC’s Spokesperson  
Cell: 078 450 9841 
E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

