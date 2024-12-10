Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~5.4% by 2030 | DelveInsight
Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The cardiac monitoring device market is observing substantial market growth primarily owing to the increasing cases of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases including atrial fibrillation and coronary artery disease (CAD) with the rising shift towards minimally invasive approaches, innovative product developmental activities by leading companies, and rising geriatric population are expected to escalate the overall growth of the cardiac monitoring devices market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.
Key Takeaways from the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Report
• In December 2024:- Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas City- The study team will educate parents and LARs on the Pediarity System. This system does not replace any use of their standard of care pulse oximetry and CHAMP videos. Parents may place the Gabi band on their child and use the Pediarity System at any frequency they choose in the home setting for a length of approximately one month at home (to coordinate when they return to the study site for a care visit). Parents can email or Teams call the study team directly (during daytime hours M-F) for any technical questions during this the study period.
• In December 2024:- Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust- The goal of this clinical trial is to evaluate the capacity of implantable/remote technology for early evaluation of drug therapies in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The main question it aims to answer is whether structured changes in clinical therapy will be detectable using implanted regulatory approved devices. Participants will will be implanted with approved medical devices and will enter into a study of approved drugs to assess physiology, activity and patient reported quality-of-life (QoL) outcomes.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast period.
• The leading Cardiac Monitoring Devices Companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Neurosoft, ACS Diagnostics, Medtronic, Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Microport Scientific Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasai Company), AliveCor Inc, Bexen Cardio, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Me¬trax GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osypka Medical GmbH, and others.
To read more about the latest highlights related to the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Report
Cardiac Monitoring Devices Overview
A cardiac monitoring device is a medical device that helps in the monitoring of heart rhythms. There are numerous types of cardiac monitoring devices ranging from conventional cardiac monitors, to portable and even implantable cardiac monitors. These devices help in the diagnosis of heart rhythm-related disorders as well as alert patients and healthcare providers during adverse events.
Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics
As per recent data provided by the World Heart Report (2023), in 2021 it was stated that more than half a billion people were living with cardiovascular diseases globally. Further, according to recent data provided by the American Heart Association (2023), it is estimated that by 2030 over 12 million people will have atrial fibrillation globally. According to British Heart Foundation, Global Heart & Circulatory Diseases Factsheet (2024), it stated that around 200 million people are living with CAD around the world.
To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, get a snapshot of the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Segment Analysis
Cardiac Monitoring Devices by Product Type (ECG Devices [Resting ECG, Stress ECG, and Holter Monitors], Implantable Loop Recorders, Event Recorders, Echocardiogram, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the product type segment of the cardiac monitoring device market, the ECG devices category is expected to have a significant revenue share in the year 2023. This is because of the widespread uses and various advantages of ECG devices that enhance their utility and effectiveness.
Cardiac Monitoring Devices Companies
Boston Scientific Corporation, Neurosoft, ACS Diagnostics, Medtronic, Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Microport Scientific Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasai Company), AliveCor Inc, Bexen Cardio, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Me¬trax GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osypka Medical GmbH, and others.
Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Drivers
The major drivers of the global cardiac monitoring devices market growth are the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the increasing geriatric population, along with growing awareness regarding cardiovascular diseases among other influencing factors.
Get a sneak peek at the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics @ Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics Analysis
Scope of the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Report
• Coverage- Global
• Cardiac Monitoring Devices Companies- Boston Scientific Corporation, Neurosoft, ACS Diagnostics, Medtronic, Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Microport Scientific Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasai Company), AliveCor Inc, Bexen Cardio, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Me¬trax GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osypka Medical GmbH, and others.
• Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Cardiac Monitoring Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
Which MedTech key players in the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Cardiac Monitoring Devices Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cardiac-monitoring-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr
Table of content
1. Cardiac Monitoring Device Market Report Introduction
2. Cardiac Monitoring Device Market Executive Summary
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Regulatory Analysis
5. Cardiac Monitoring Device Market Key Factors Analysis
6. Cardiac Monitoring Device Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Cardiac Monitoring Device Market Assessment
8. Cardiac Monitoring Device Market Company and Product Profiles
9. KOL Views
10. Project Approach
11. About DelveInsight
12. Disclaimer & Contact Us
Interested in knowing the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Trends- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cardiac-monitoring-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr
List of the Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2024
Yash Bhardwaj
DelveInsight
+91 9650213330
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.