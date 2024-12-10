Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~7.76% by 2030 | DelveInsight

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market was valued at USD 3.25 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach 5.07 billion by 2030. The cardiac biomarker testing market is experiencing significant growth, owing to the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome, and congestive heart failure, the growing need for early disease diagnosis, the rising aging population, advancements in research in identifying novel clinically-relevant cardiac biomarkers, presence of key market players, among others which is expected to drive the cardiac biomarker testing market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market Report

• In March:- McGill University- The purpose of this study is to find out if there are any patterns in the way people's bodies react to physical activities and their voices when they have heart failure, a disease where the heart cannot function sufficiently. To do this, the investigators will use a smartwatch that can measure multiple signals like the participant's heart rate and movement.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market during the forecast period.

• The leading Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Hill-Rom Services Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings, Spacelabs Healthcare, Braun Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC., Microlife Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd., OMRON Healthcare Inc., SCHILLER AG, Contec, Spengler, ICU Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biobeat, Aktiia SA, Caretaker LLC, and others.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Overview

Cardiac biomarker testing is a specialized diagnostic tool designed to detect and measure specific proteins, enzymes, and other substances released into the blood when the heart is damaged or stressed. These devices are crucial in the early diagnosis, management, and monitoring of cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Dynamics

As per the recent data provided by the World Heart Report (2023), in 2021, it was stated that more than half a billion people were living with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally. Some CVDs include myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, and other conditions. Further, according to recent data provided by the American Heart Association (2023), it is estimated that by 2030 over 12 million people will have atrial fibrillation globally. Moreover, the European Society of Cardiology (2024) stated that each year, more than 6 million new cases of cardiovascular disease (CVD) are reported in the European Union (EU), with over 11 million new cases across Europe as a whole. Nearly 49 million people in the EU are currently living with this disease. The economic impact on EU economies is substantial, amounting to Euro 210 billion annually.

Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Segment Analysis:

Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market by Product Type (Instruments and Reagents & Kits), Biomarker Type (Troponin, Creatine Kinase-MB, Natriuretic Peptide, Myoglobin, and Others), Application (Acute Coronary Syndrome, Congestive Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Pathology Labs, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Companies

Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Hill-Rom Services Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings, Spacelabs Healthcare, Braun Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC., Microlife Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd., OMRON Healthcare Inc., SCHILLER AG, Contec, Spengler, ICU Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biobeat, Aktiia SA, Caretaker LLC, and others.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market Drivers

The cardiac biomarker testing market is experiencing significant growth, owing to the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, and others. Additionally, the growing need for early disease diagnosis, the rising aging population, the advancement in research in identifying novel clinically-relevant cardiac biomarkers, and the presence of key market players highlight the dynamic nature of the cardiac biomarker market, which is projected to grow substantially from 2024 to 2030.

Scope of the Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Companies- Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Hill-Rom Services Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Withings, Spacelabs Healthcare, Braun Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC., Microlife Corporation, Rossmax International Ltd., OMRON Healthcare Inc., SCHILLER AG, Contec, Spengler, ICU Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biobeat, Aktiia SA, Caretaker LLC, and others.

• Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

Table of content

1. Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Report Introduction

2. Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Key Factors Analysis

6. Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Assessment

8. Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.