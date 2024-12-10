Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~6.15% by 2030 | DelveInsight
Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market was valued at USD 722.78 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 1033.33 million by 2030. The rise in demand for Neurothrombectomy Devices is predominantly imputed to the rising prevalence of neurovascular disorder across the globe which require Neurothrombectomy Devices for their treatment such as ischemic stroke and hemmorhagic stroke, growing burden of old age population. In addition, shifting key players focus towards development of technologically advanced product and initiatives to increase awareness regarding neurovascular diseases and their prevention are some of the factors among others that are likely to upsurge the market for Neurothrombectomy Devices.
Key Takeaways from the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report
• In December 2024:- Cerenovus, Part of DePuy Synthes Products Inc.- The objective of this study are to separately assess the effectiveness of the CERENOVUS neurothrombectomy devices (EmboTrap® Revascularization Device, Large Bore Catheter/EMBOVAC Aspiration Catheter, and CEREGLIDE 71 Intermediate Catheter) in a real-world setting, as well as to explore correlations between patient comorbidities, clot characteristics, revascularization rates, and clinical outcomes.
• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market during the forecast period.
• The leading Neurothrombectomy Devices Companies such as Stryker, Penumbra, Inc., Vesalio, LLC., Acandis GmbH, Rapid Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc., Perflow Medical, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Terumo Europe NV, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroVention Inc., phenox GmbH, BIOMEDICAL SOLUTIONS INC., Ceretrieve Ltd., Anaconda Biomed SL, Genesis Medtech., and others.
To read more about the latest highlights related to the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report
Neurothrombectomy Devices Overview
Neurothrombectomy devices are medical tools specifically designed to remove blood clots (thrombi) from cerebral arteries in cases of acute ischemic stroke caused by a large vessel occlusion (LVO). These devices are part of an advanced stroke management strategy and are used during a procedure called mechanical thrombectomy, typically performed by neurointerventionalists.
Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Dynamics:
Growing geriatric population worldwide is likely to augment the demand for Neurothrombectomy Devices in the forthcoming period. This is because old prople are more susceptible to get affected by strokes and other neurovascular disorders. According to the World Population Ageing 2020 Highlights, there were an estimated 727 million persons aged 65 years or over worldwide in the year 2020 and the number was projected to reach 1.5 billion by the year 2050. Also, as per the World Stroke Organization 2019 data almost 60% of all strokes occur in people under 70 years of age. Thus, the above mentioned fator could potentially drive the global Neurovasc Neurothrombectomy Devices market as these devices are intended to retrieve or destroy blood clots in the cerebral neurovasculature.
To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market, get a snapshot of the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Outlook
Neurothrombectomy Devices Segment Analysis
Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices/Neurothrombectomy Devices Market By Product Type (Clot Retreivers, Aspiration Devices, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices/Neurothrombectomy Devices product segment, the clot retreivers segment is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecasted period. This is due to the rising focus of manufacturers towards developing technologically advanced clot retreivers for an improved and efficient removal of clots from the intracranial region. For instance, recently in the year 2020, CERENOVUS, a part of Johnson & Johnson Company launched CERENOVUS Stroke Solutions™, which includes a suite of three devices designed to aid physicians in clot removal procedures. One of the three devices is EMBOTRAP® III Revascularization Device, the latest generation stent retriever which is designed to engage a wide range of clot types, improve procedural confidence and provide more tailored options to achieve the First Pass Effect (FPE).
Neurothrombectomy Devices Companies
Stryker, Penumbra, Inc., Vesalio, LLC., Acandis GmbH, Rapid Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc., Perflow Medical, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Terumo Europe NV, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroVention Inc., phenox GmbH, BIOMEDICAL SOLUTIONS INC., Ceretrieve Ltd., Anaconda Biomed SL, Genesis Medtech., and others
Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Drivers
The major factors driving the demand for Neurothrombectomy Devices are the growing prevalence of neurological disorders such as acute ischemic stroke, hemmohragic stroke, and others among the population, growing old age population, recent product approvals, and integration of advanced technology in the product portfolio.
Get a sneak peek at the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Dynamics @ Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Dynamics Analysis
Scope of the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report
• Coverage- Global
• Neurothrombectomy Devices Companies- Stryker, Penumbra, Inc., Vesalio, LLC., Acandis GmbH, Rapid Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc., Perflow Medical, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Terumo Europe NV, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroVention Inc., phenox GmbH, BIOMEDICAL SOLUTIONS INC., Ceretrieve Ltd., Anaconda Biomed SL, Genesis Medtech., and others.
• Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
• Neurothrombectomy Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment
Which MedTech key players in the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Neurothrombectomy Devices Companies- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neurovascular-thrombectomy-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr
Table of content
1. Neurothrombectomy Devices Report Introduction
2. Neurothrombectomy Devices Executive summary
3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis
4. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Key factors analysis
5. Neurothrombectomy Devices Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Neurothrombectomy Devices Market
7. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market layout
8. Neurothrombectomy Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies
9. Neurothrombectomy Devices Company and Product Profiles
10. Project Approach
11. KOL Views
12. DelveInsight Capabilities
13. Disclaimer
14. About DelveInsight
Interested in knowing the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Trends- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neurovascular-thrombectomy-devices-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr
List of the Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2024
Celiac Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/celiac-disease-cd-market
Coronary Stents Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market
CXCR Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/selective-inhibitor-of-the-cxcr4-chemokine-receptor-market-forecast
Diabetic Gastroparesis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gastroparesis-market
Fertility Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fertility-monitoring-devices-fertility-testing-devices-market
Phototherapies for Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapies-for-psoriasis-market
Pipeline Assessment Services: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/pipeline-assessment-services
Ranibizumab Biosimilars Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ranibizumab-biosimilars-insight
Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/rhinitis-market
Skin Grafting Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/skin-grafting-devices-market
Spinal Implants Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-implants-market
Surgical Sealant Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-sealant-and-adhesives-market
Thrombectomy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/thrombectomy-devices-market
Venous Ulcer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/venous-leg-ulcer-market
ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market
Bacterial Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market
Heart Pump Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/heart-pump-device-market
Meningococcal Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market
Percutaneous Arterial Closure Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-closure-devices-market
Pouchitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pouchitis-market
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-market
Shingles Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/shingles-market
Artificial Disc Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/artificial-disc-market
Avascular Necrosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/avascular-necrosis-market
Embolotherapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/embolotherapy-market
Orthopedic Power Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-power-devices-market
Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/allergic-rhinitis-market
Plaque Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plaque-psoriasis-market
Psoriasis Vulgaris Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/psoriasis-vulgaris-market
Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market
UK Healthcare Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/uk-healthcare-outlook-report
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market
Brucellosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/brucellosis-market
Coronary Angioplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market
NK Cell Therapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nk-cell-therapy-market
Scoliosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/scoliosis-market
Surgical Site Infections Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-site-infections-ssi-market
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market
Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market
Diabetic Wound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diabetic-foot-ulcers-dfus-market
Dyspepsia Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-market-share
Indwelling Catheters Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/indwelling-catheters-market
Orthopedic Splints Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-splints-market
Sepsis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sepsis-market
Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/overactive-bladder-market
Spinal Trauma Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-trauma-devices-market-market
Temporomandibular Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/temporomandibular-disorders-market
Viscosupplementation Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/viscosupplementation-devices-market
Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vitreoretinal-surgery-devices-market
Advanced Liver Cancer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/liver-cancer-market
Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gene-therapy-in-cns-disorder-market
Lice Infestations Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lice-infestations-market
Plantar Fasciitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plantar-fasciitis-market
Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/biopsy-devices-market
Endoscopic Ultrasound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/endoscopic-ultrasound-market
Healthcare Consulting Solutions: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pelvic-organ-prolapse-market
Pulmonary Emphysema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-market
Schistosomiasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/schistosomiasis-market
Testicular Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-neoplasm-market
Tourette Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/tourette-syndrome-market
Wound Healing Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/wound-healing-devices-market
Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-neuropathic-pain-market
Fabry Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fabry-disease-market
Transcatheter Treatment Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-treatment-market
SGLT2 Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sglt2-inhibitors-market
Surgical Lasers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-lasers-market
Stem Cell Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/stem-cell-market
Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market
Pacemakers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market
Urea Cycle Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market
Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/varicose-vein-treatment-devices-market
Bone Growth Stimulator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market
Intraocular Lens Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/top-companies-in-the-intraocular-lens-market
Lymphoedema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphedema-market
Somatotropin Deficiency Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/somatotropin-deficiency-market
Skin Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market
Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-market
Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services
Surgical Mask & Respirator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meibomian-gland-dysfunction-pipeline-insight
Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices
Total Knee Arthroplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/total-knee-arthroplasty-market
Asperger Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd-market
Medical Marijuana Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/medical-marijuana-market-insight
Lactose Intolerance Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market
Microscopy Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/microscopy-device-market
Yash Bhardwaj
DelveInsight
+91 9650213330
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.