Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~6.15% by 2030 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market was valued at USD 722.78 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 1033.33 million by 2030. The rise in demand for Neurothrombectomy Devices is predominantly imputed to the rising prevalence of neurovascular disorder across the globe which require Neurothrombectomy Devices for their treatment such as ischemic stroke and hemmorhagic stroke, growing burden of old age population. In addition, shifting key players focus towards development of technologically advanced product and initiatives to increase awareness regarding neurovascular diseases and their prevention are some of the factors among others that are likely to upsurge the market for Neurothrombectomy Devices.

Key Takeaways from the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report

• In December 2024:- Cerenovus, Part of DePuy Synthes Products Inc.- The objective of this study are to separately assess the effectiveness of the CERENOVUS neurothrombectomy devices (EmboTrap® Revascularization Device, Large Bore Catheter/EMBOVAC Aspiration Catheter, and CEREGLIDE 71 Intermediate Catheter) in a real-world setting, as well as to explore correlations between patient comorbidities, clot characteristics, revascularization rates, and clinical outcomes.

• As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market during the forecast period.

The leading Neurothrombectomy Devices Companies such as Stryker, Penumbra, Inc., Vesalio, LLC., Acandis GmbH, Rapid Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc., Perflow Medical, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Terumo Europe NV, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroVention Inc., phenox GmbH, BIOMEDICAL SOLUTIONS INC., Ceretrieve Ltd., Anaconda Biomed SL, Genesis Medtech., and others.

Neurothrombectomy Devices Overview

Neurothrombectomy devices are medical tools specifically designed to remove blood clots (thrombi) from cerebral arteries in cases of acute ischemic stroke caused by a large vessel occlusion (LVO). These devices are part of an advanced stroke management strategy and are used during a procedure called mechanical thrombectomy, typically performed by neurointerventionalists.

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Dynamics:

Growing geriatric population worldwide is likely to augment the demand for Neurothrombectomy Devices in the forthcoming period. This is because old prople are more susceptible to get affected by strokes and other neurovascular disorders. According to the World Population Ageing 2020 Highlights, there were an estimated 727 million persons aged 65 years or over worldwide in the year 2020 and the number was projected to reach 1.5 billion by the year 2050. Also, as per the World Stroke Organization 2019 data almost 60% of all strokes occur in people under 70 years of age. Thus, the above mentioned fator could potentially drive the global Neurovasc Neurothrombectomy Devices market as these devices are intended to retrieve or destroy blood clots in the cerebral neurovasculature.

Neurothrombectomy Devices Segment Analysis

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices/Neurothrombectomy Devices Market By Product Type (Clot Retreivers, Aspiration Devices, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices/Neurothrombectomy Devices product segment, the clot retreivers segment is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecasted period. This is due to the rising focus of manufacturers towards developing technologically advanced clot retreivers for an improved and efficient removal of clots from the intracranial region. For instance, recently in the year 2020, CERENOVUS, a part of Johnson & Johnson Company launched CERENOVUS Stroke Solutions™, which includes a suite of three devices designed to aid physicians in clot removal procedures. One of the three devices is EMBOTRAP® III Revascularization Device, the latest generation stent retriever which is designed to engage a wide range of clot types, improve procedural confidence and provide more tailored options to achieve the First Pass Effect (FPE).

Neurothrombectomy Devices Companies

Stryker, Penumbra, Inc., Vesalio, LLC., Acandis GmbH, Rapid Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc., Perflow Medical, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Terumo Europe NV, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroVention Inc., phenox GmbH, BIOMEDICAL SOLUTIONS INC., Ceretrieve Ltd., Anaconda Biomed SL, Genesis Medtech., and others

Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Drivers

The major factors driving the demand for Neurothrombectomy Devices are the growing prevalence of neurological disorders such as acute ischemic stroke, hemmohragic stroke, and others among the population, growing old age population, recent product approvals, and integration of advanced technology in the product portfolio.

Scope of the Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report

• Coverage- Global

• Coverage- Global

• Neurothrombectomy Devices Companies- Stryker, Penumbra, Inc., Vesalio, LLC., Acandis GmbH, Rapid Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, NeuroVasc Technologies, Inc., Perflow Medical, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Terumo Europe NV, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MicroVention Inc., phenox GmbH, BIOMEDICAL SOLUTIONS INC., Ceretrieve Ltd., Anaconda Biomed SL, Genesis Medtech., and others.

• Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

• Neurothrombectomy Devices Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

Table of content

1. Neurothrombectomy Devices Report Introduction

2. Neurothrombectomy Devices Executive summary

3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Key factors analysis

5. Neurothrombectomy Devices Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Neurothrombectomy Devices Market

7. Neurothrombectomy Devices Market layout

8. Neurothrombectomy Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Neurothrombectomy Devices Company and Product Profiles

10. Project Approach

11. KOL Views

12. DelveInsight Capabilities

13. Disclaimer

14. About DelveInsight

