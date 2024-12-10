Discount Events And Experiences Market 2024 Trends : Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, Claims AMR

The rise in participation of the European population in various sports and other has significantly fostered the discount events and experiences market growth.

The global discount events and experiences market size was valued at $77.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $202.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Discount Events and Experiences Market by Service Type (Driving, Food and Drink, Spa and Beauty, Tour and Travel, Sports, Sightseeing, Theater and Events , Arts and Crafts, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."As per the report, the global discount events and experiences industry was estimated at $77.4 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $202.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16049 Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesThe massive penetration of the internet and social media across the globe along with an increase in e-commerce activities has promoted the dissemination of information among consumers. This has prompted the expansion of the global discount events and experiences market. The thriving tourism sector and rise in disposable income will boost the global market trends. A prominent increase in customer spending on recreational and leisure events will help in the acceleration of the global market growth in the years ahead. The rise in the use of digital systems and surge in booking of tickets through online ticket booking websites due to the offering of huge discounts and coupon codes will create new growth avenues for the global industry.The food and drink segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in 2031Based on the service type, the food and drink segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2031, accounting for around one-fifth of the global discount events and experiences market share.The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the offering of affordable and premium food and drinks by firms. However, the sightseeing segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is due to the rising consumer expenditure on visiting and sightseeing activities. As the global economy continues to recover, the sightseeing industry is seeing a renewed interest in discounts and promotions for events and experiences. In order to compete in the discount events and experiences market, businesses in the sector must be able to offer discounts that attract customers while still remaining profitable.Asia-Pacific to retain global market domination over 2022-2031By Region,Asia-Pacific is set to contribute notably toward the global discount events and experiences market share in 2031. The region accounted for nearly one-third of the global market share in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the surging popularity of experiential services among the population, the growing number of exotic and unique spa and relaxation centers, the rise in disposable income, and the growing participation of the consumers in various adventure and recreational activities. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific discount events and experiences market is set to record the highest CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2031. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, LAMEA, and Europe.Major market playersGroupon, Inc.EventbriteZoutonsGrabOnVirgin Experience DaysActivity SuperstoreBuyagiftRed Letter DaysGFM ClearCommsAnschutz Entertainment GroupCL EventsClarion Events Ltd.DRPG GroupEntertaining Asia𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 @The report analyzes these key players in the global discount events and experiences market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑’𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚, 𝐒𝐂𝐀𝐍, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-scan-middle-america-events-industry-market-A207604 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-sleepwear-market-A09415

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.