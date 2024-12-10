Ukd by Izabela Jurczyk Wins Iron A' Design Award in Publishing Industry

Ukd

Izabela Jurczyk's Innovative Ukd Catalog Design Receives Prestigious Recognition from the A' Design Awards in the Print and Published Media Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of print design, has announced Izabela Jurczyk 's work "Ukd" as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Print and Published Media Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Ukd within the publishing industry.Ukd's unique approach to cataloging texts based on fields and disciplines of science, culture, and human activity aligns with the evolving needs of modern libraries and research institutions. The design's clear division of fields through vivid colors and intuitive symbol arrangement enhances the practicality and efficiency of the cataloging process, benefiting both librarians and users.Izabela Jurczyk's Ukd stands out for its bold departure from the traditional greyness and uniformity of previous Ukd publications. Inspired by the vibrant paintings of Mark Rothko, the catalog features striking color-coded dividers on mass-dyed paper, allowing for quick and easy navigation through different fields. The clear labeling of domain symbols and their logical arrangement within paragraphs facilitates a deeper understanding of symbol creation and usage.The Iron A' Design Award for Ukd serves as a testament to Izabela Jurczyk's commitment to pushing the boundaries of catalog design while maintaining functionality and user-friendliness. This recognition is expected to inspire further innovation in the field of library cataloging and information organization, setting a new standard for intuitive and visually engaging reference materials.Interested parties may learn more at:About The National Library of PolandThe National Library of Poland acts as the central library of the country and is one of the most important cultural institutions in Poland. Its mission is to protect national heritage preserved in the form of handwritten, printed, electronic, recorded sound and audiovisual documents. The primary task of the National Library of Poland is to acquire, store and permanently archive the intellectual output of Poles, including the works of citizens living on Polish soil, the most important foreign works, and publications related to Poland and published abroad.About Studio DesignThe principal domain of Studio Design is perfect typography characteristic of all their printing productions. The style of Studio Design was shaped by typographic experiments with characters, fonts and text. As a result, the works originating from their studio are noticed for their skilful management of image. Studio Design understands how a graphic sign builds up specific emotions which translate into the image of a business or a product and how they can turn a sign into a harmonious part of the space. They design and produce logos with corporate brand books, visual identification systems for companies and products, prints that reinforce product identity, advertising products and materials dedicated to specific brands.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a notable recognition granted to well-designed works that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, offering solutions that enhance quality of life and encourage positive change. The selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry specialists, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Print and Published Media Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including talented designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands in the print and published media industry. By participating in this distinguished competition, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their expertise, gain international exposure, and be recognized for their outstanding design capabilities, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the industry and shaping future trends. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries with open participation from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year and remain dedicated to their ultimate goal of creating a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://printdesignawards.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.