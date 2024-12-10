Infection Surveillance Services Market to Reach $1.72 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 14.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alarming surge in prevalence of healthcare-associated infection across the globe, rise in adoption of infection surveillance software among healthcare workers, increase in government and private funds for prevention and control of healthcare-associated infection, and surge in number of surgeries are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global infection surveillance services market during the forecast period.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Infection Surveillance Services Market generated $407.06 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $1.72 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030.Technological advancements, surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market. However, high cost of software associated with infection surveillance solutions hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging markets and developments in the healthcare industry present new opportunities in the coming years.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13474 Infection surveillance service is defined as the monitoring and reporting of the data due to healthcare-associated infection. This service allows hospitals and clinics to record incidents of surgical site infection, tract the result of patients after treatment, and review or change practice to prevent further infection. The software, tools, and services are available in hospitals, which aims to collect & analyze the data on surgical site infection by using a minimal set of data required and ensure the highest standard of data quality.Based on offering, the software segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13474 Increase in trend of self-medication, rise in demand for software in the healthcare sector, and surge in antibiotic resistance by bacteria are anticipated to drive the growth of the infection surveillance services market. In addition, improvement in healthcare infrastructure has led to the development of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector, thereby propelling the growth of the market.Moreover, initiatives taken by governments for development of the information technology sector and prevention of healthcare-associated infection are the key factors that augment the growth of the market.Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global infection surveillance services market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the long-term care facilities segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global infection surveillance services market analyzed in the research include Alpha Source Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Gojo Industries Inc., BioVigil, Premier Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., RLDatix, and Wolters Kluwer.Key Findings Of The Study:By offering, the software segment was the highest contributor to the infection surveillance services market in 2020.On the basis of infection type, the surgical site infections segment dominated the market in 2020.Depending on end user, the hospital & clinic segment exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 