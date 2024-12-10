Road Closure on County Route 12 (Grand View Road), to Begin Tuesday, December 11, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 12 (Grand View Road), in Moundsville, will be closed, from milepost 0.0 to milepost 0.78, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, December 10, 2024, through Friday, January 31, 2025, for multiple pipe replacements. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.



Alternate Route: Use US 250 (Waynesburg Pike) to County Route 12 (Grand View Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.