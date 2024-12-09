Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable Issues 2024 Report

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and White House Counsel Ed Siskel co-chaired a convening of the Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable (LAIR) today where they announced the issuance of the 2024 LAIR Report. Attorney General Garland discussed the report and the role that data and research play in advancing access to justice through federal policymaking and government actions. The Department’s Office for Access to Justice (ATJ), which leads the work of LAIR, facilitated the convening. LAIR also announced that in 2025 its interagency work and report will focus on federal agency efforts and opportunities to expand access to justice for victims and survivors of crimes and other legal violations.

This year’s report focuses on data that offer insight into people’s ability to access justice and resolve problems implicating legal issues. It highlights how such data are essential to efforts to expand access to justice and offers a roadmap for the improved collection and use of data. It also explains the ways in which such data benefit a wide range of other justice stakeholders, including state and local governments, courts, community-based and advocacy organizations and researchers. Drawing on the input and efforts of LAIR staff, LAIR member agencies, justice system stakeholders, and external experts, the report sets forth strategic solutions and highlights the work of LAIR’s 28 federal agency members to use data and research to expand access to justice.

“Every day, millions of Americans face problems that are legal in nature,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. “The Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable’s 2024 Report focuses on how data held by federal agencies can illuminate these problems, how people navigate and address them and how federal agencies can help resolve or prevent them. The report underlines the importance of collecting, using and sharing these data in a secure, people-centered way. It also offers concrete strategies, examples, and resources to further those efforts.”

“The office is proud of LAIR’s continued growth in scope and importance, as it addresses some of society’s most pressing issues by looking across the federal government for solutions,” said ATJ Director Rachel Rossi. “Building on this years’ work, in 2025, LAIR will focus on strengthening the federal government’s ability to support access to justice for victims and survivors of crime and other violations. These efforts will continue LAIR’s urgent work to advance access to justice and pursue public safety for the American people.”

At the convening, Attorney General Garland and Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Mizer provided remarks highlighting the Department’s commitment to promoting access to justice and to furthering the work of LAIR. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and White House Counsel Ed Siskel also provided remarks. Member agency leaders discussed recent activities and accomplishments in using data and research to address access to justice challenges faced by the people they serve. Agency leaders reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative efforts to mobilize resources and develop access to justice solutions. They also heard directly from legal aid providers about the challenges that individuals can face in accessing government programs and services and the impact that recent agency efforts have made for clients and communities.

In 2012, more than a dozen federal agencies came together under the leadership of the White House Domestic Policy Council and the Justice Department to launch LAIR. It is co-chaired by the Attorney General and White House Counsel and convenes 28 federal agencies and offices to improve coordination among federal programs and increase availability of meaningful access to justice for individuals and families, regardless of wealth and status. LAIR’s work is supported by LAIR Executive Director Allie Yang-Green in the Department of Justice’s Office for Access to Justice and federal agency LAIR Representatives from member agencies. Through interagency collaboration and stakeholder engagement, LAIR develops policy recommendations that improve access to justice in federal, state, local, Tribal and international jurisdictions; advances relevant evidence-based research, data collection and analysis of civil legal and indigent defense; and promulgates best practices. Additionally, LAIR assists with implementation of Goal 16 of the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development and provide access to justice for all.