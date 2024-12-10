Harlingen woman arrested at Progreso Port of Entry for a felony warrant for alleged sexual assault of a child

PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Progreso Port of Entry encountered a woman wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for alleged Failure to Appear – Felony Sexual Assault of a Child including Grooming.

“CBP officers often encounter individuals wanted for an array of offenses, however, sexual crimes against children are of the most heinous,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. CBP officers continue to work diligently alongside our law enforcement partners to bring fugitives to justice and maintain the safety of our communities.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, CBP officers at Progreso International Bridge referred Aisha Corina Marquez, 27, a U.S. citizen returning from Mexico, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified her identity and discovered she was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for Failure to Appear – Felony Sexual Assault of a Child including Grooming issued by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office in Brownsville, Texas. CBP officers turned Marquez over to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

