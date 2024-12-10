KFF: Medicare spent 27% more for people who disenrolled from MA than those continuously in Traditional Medicare

An analysis by KFF released last week found that in 2022, Medicare spent 27% ($2,585) more, on average, for individuals covered by Traditional Medicare after disenrolling from Medicare Advantage than those continuously covered by Traditional Medicare. The study found spending differences between the groups based on condition, such as a 15% difference between people with pneumonia and 34% between those with diabetes.



There were also differences discovered by race, where a 55% gap was found among Black beneficiaries, 54% among Hispanic beneficiaries and 25% among white beneficiaries. People dually eligible for Medicare and full Medicaid benefits who disenrolled from MA had spending that was 61% higher than those continuously enrolled in Traditional Medicare.

