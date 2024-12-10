Endpoint Detection and Response Market Set for Unprecedented Growth with a Projected CAGR of 25.3% by 2031

Endpoint Detection and Response Market

The rise in cloud-based EDR adoption for security and the growing use of cloud technologies are driving the growth of the global EDR market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The endpoint detection and response market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2031.Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is a cybersecurity solution that monitors, detects, and responds to threats on endpoint devices in real time. It helps organizations identify malicious activities, analyze threats, and automate responses to mitigate security incidents. As the popularity of cloud-based operations develops, easily hackable cloud databases continue to be a weak point for businesses, ranging from basic misconfiguration concerns to vulnerabilities in hardware chips. Furthermore, numerous technologies are publicly available that allow potential attackers to locate misconfigured cloud infrastructure on the internet. As a result, businesses must implement robust security solutions. Furthermore, robust endpoint detection and response (EDR) are critical in dealing with such issues. Furthermore, numerous technologies are publicly available that allow potential attackers to locate misconfigured cloud infrastructure on the internet. As a result, businesses must implement robust security solutions. Furthermore, robust endpoint detection and response (EDR) are critical in dealing with such issues.Based on organization size, large enterprises dominated the overall Endpoint detection and response industry in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. In large organizations, there is an increase in the adoption of endpoint detection and response, owing to rise in complexity, cyber risks, threat in business processes and need of easy processes, which leads to high competition across industries. Furthermore, large enterprises are integrating their large volume of data in the cloud to augment their speed, accuracy, and value chain scalability, which is opportunistic for market growth.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16635 However, the SMEs is expected to witness the highest Endpoint detection and response market growth in the upcoming year. Owing to increase in number of SMEs in developing economies in Asia-Pacific including China, Japan, and India. Adoption of endpoint detection and response is expected to increase to optimize business capabilities of small & medium sized enterprises. Moreover, continuous rise in number of government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns throughout the world fuels growth of the market.Depending on industry vertical, the IT & telecom sector dominated the Endpoint Detection and Response Market Share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This industry is witnessing a rapid growth, owing to increasing use of mobile devices among individuals. This provides numerous opportunities to the industry.In addition, business process moves toward digitization and technology initiatives motivated by the global pandemic, the need for business agility, which provides lucrative growth opportunities for the endpoint detection and response market in this vertical. However, retail sector is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming year. The EDR solution provide a flexible and secure workplace and protect from any malware function in retail sector. Due to such reason, cloud-based endpoint detection and response are getting more popularity in this sector, which provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/endpoint-detection-and-response-market/purchase-options Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size was valued at $2,413.32 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $18,317.02 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 25.3%. The current estimation of 2031, it projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. Governments and businesses are increasingly asking employees to work from home or are shifting work to employees in less affected areas to maintain business continuity during the pandemic. However, the situation has accelerated the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI-powered solution, automation, big data and analytics to control costs while improving the customer experience.Furthermore, organizations may transform unstructured and semi-structured data into structured and relevant data, owing to the advent of big data and analytics. This data can be used by businesses to help enterprises speed up data management, process & analyze data, and improve efficiency of business operations. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) integration aids in extraction of new insights from existing data to improve credit decisions, financial risk management, and cyber-attacks. As a result, growth in requirement to modernize business operations is expected to propel the endpoint detection and response (EDR) market growth globally during the Endpoint Detection and Response Market Forecast.This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the endpoint detection and response market, include Carbon Black Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crowdstrike Inc., Intel Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., RSA Security LLC., Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro Incorporated. This study includes market trends, Endpoint Detection and Response Market Analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16635 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY1. By component, the solution segment dominated the Endpoint Detection and Response Industry in 2021. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.2. On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premises segment dominated the endpoint detection and response market in 2021. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.3. Depending on organizational size, the large enterprises generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.4. Depending on industry vertical, the IT & telecom industry generated the highest revenue in 2021. However, the retail industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.5. Region-wise, the endpoint detection and response market was dominated by North America in 2021. 