Nethermind Joins Japan Open Chain as a Validator as part of its APAC expansion

Nethermind, a leader in blockchain research and software engineering, is pleased to announce its role as a validator for Japan Open Chain (JOC), a fully Ethereum-compatible blockchain initiative managed by the Japan Blockchain Foundation. This collaboration marks a significant step in Nethermind’s strategic expansion into the APAC region, where the company is committed to advancing blockchain technology and enhancing decentralized systems.

Strengthening Blockchain Infrastructure

As part of its involvement in JOC, Nethermind will leverage its proven expertise in Ethereum node software and high-performance blockchain technology to contribute to the scalability and efficiency of the network. With a track record of achieving sustainable 1 GGas / s throughput on a single node, Nethermind will work to significantly increase JOC’s throughput speed, setting a new benchmark for Ethereum-compatible chains.

Innovation Through Collaborative Research

In addition to performance enhancements, Nethermind is poised to bring its research capabilities into JOC, focusing on cutting-edge technologies on scaling innovations. These innovations aim to elevate the performance capabilities of Japan Open Chain, setting new benchmarks for scalability and efficiency.

A Vision for Regional Growth and Technological Leadership

Nethermind’s commitment to the APAC market is driven by the increasing importance of the region in shaping the future of blockchain technology. With subsidiaries in Singapore and Japan, Nethermind is poised to play a pivotal role in the emergence of APAC’s blockchain ecosystem. JOC stands at the forefront of Japan’s digital asset revolution, and Nethermind is excited to be part of its growth by providing engineering expertise and strategic insights.

"Our collaboration with JOC as a validator and technical partner demonstrates Nethermind's commitment to building a decentralized, borderless digital economy in a strategic APAC region, particularly, in Japan which has paved the way for institutional blockchain adoption." said Delane Foo, Regional Managing Director (APAC), Nethermind.

On the Horizon

Through this partnership, Nethermind and JOC are not only enhancing the blockchain infrastructure in Japan but also driving innovation that will impact the APAC blockchain landscape.

"Nethermind’s involvement as a validator marks a crucial step in the continued evolution of Japan Open Chain. Their deep expertise in Ethereum and cutting-edge blockchain solutions will help us deliver a more robust, high-performance network. Together, we are poised to make significant advancements in Japan’s blockchain ecosystem." said Hidekazu Kondo, CEO of Japan Blockchain Foundation.

Nethermind’s participation as a validator with JOC is a step towards furthering the development of decentralized ecosystems and high-performance solutions for enterprises in APAC.

About Japan Blockchain Foundation Co., Ltd.

The Japan Blockchain Foundation operates and manages the consortium for Japan Open Chain, a business-oriented blockchain designed to address social challenges through blockchain technology. This initiative is run by trusted Japanese companies in compliance with Japanese law.

To ensure the safe and appropriate use of blockchain technology, the foundation develops and operates various types of blockchains tailored to business objectives, including private chains, consortium chains, and public chains.

About Japan Open Chain

Japan Open Chain is a fully Ethereum-compatible Layer 1 public blockchain designed with a focus on practicality. Operated transparently in compliance with Japanese law, it collaborates with leading enterprises and Web3 innovators in the industry.

Japan Open Chain provides a fast, low-cost blockchain infrastructure that anyone can use with confidence. It is specifically optimized for applications in finance and business, aiming to set a new standard that balances security and convenience while meeting diverse needs both domestically and internationally.

About Nethermind

Nethermind is a blockchain research and software engineering company dedicated to enabling enterprises and developers to build upon decentralized systems. With a focus on the Ethereum network, DeFi, security, and cutting-edge technologies like Zero Knowledge and AI, Nethermind is a key contributor to Ethereum’s development. The company’s execution client powers over a quarter of synchronized nodes on the network, and it is actively advancing the Starknet ecosystem.

With over 300 team members worldwide, including more than 250 engineers, Nethermind supports institutional partners in advanced blockchain and digital assets solutions. Headquartered in London with offices in Singapore and Tokyo, Nethermind is committed to expanding its presence in the APAC region and furthering its leadership in blockchain research and infrastructure.

