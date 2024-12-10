Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault / RFA Violation.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006374
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 1020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Powwow Ln, Brownington
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, RFA Violation
ACCUSED: Ryan Stroop
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, Vt
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/09/2024, at approximately 1020 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks, responded to a domestic dispute on Powwow Ln in the Town of Brownington. Through investigation, it was determined that Ryan Stroop had caused pain and or bodily injury to a family or household member as well as violated a Relief from Abuse order. Stroop was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and issued conditions of release for Stroop. Stroop was cited to appear at Orleans Superior Court – Criminal Division on December 6, 2024, at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/10/24 @ 12:30
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881
