Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault / RFA Violation.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006374

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 1020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Powwow Ln, Brownington

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, RFA Violation

ACCUSED: Ryan Stroop

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, Vt

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/09/2024, at approximately 1020 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks, responded to a domestic dispute on Powwow Ln in the Town of Brownington. Through investigation, it was determined that Ryan Stroop had caused pain and or bodily injury to a family or household member as well as violated a Relief from Abuse order. Stroop was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and issued conditions of release for Stroop. Stroop was cited to appear at Orleans Superior Court – Criminal Division on December 6, 2024, at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/10/24 @ 12:30

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881