TOMORROW: Governor Newsom continues ‘California Jobs First’ tour in Colusa County with focus on water and infrastructure

COLUSA COUNTY – On Tuesday in Colusa County, Governor Gavin Newsom will join local leaders to highlight regional efforts on jobs and economic development and announce water and infrastructure efforts. This follows the Governor’s recent stops in Fresno, Kern County and the southern border region.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 10 at approximately 11:20 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 8 a.m., December 10. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.